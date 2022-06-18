Is signing Gabriel Jesus just proving Arsenal are a second-tier club?

Keeping up with the Guardiolas by Gianni
If your rich neighbour bought a new Ferrari and you wanted to ‘keep up with the Jones’ so to speak, would anybody outside your own household think buying their old car, a nice Audi coupe, is a match?
The Audi is a quality car but clearly inferior to the Ferrari. After all, you’ve bought the car your neighbour did not want, and they have clearly replaced it with a far superior one. You haven’t kept up with Jones’, you’ve shown to everybody in your neighbourhood that you are beneath them, and this act is merely a confirmation of your lower hierarchical position in the neighbourhood and your inability to compete.
This is how the potential acquisition of Gabriel Jesus could and probably should be viewed. There is so much positivity around winning the race for his signature without necessarily considering what this means and says about Arsenal. It is almost an admission that we are and have accepted Arsenal being a second rung premier league outfit; beneath the elite of clubs like Manchester City.
If City have invested heavily in Haaland, Liverpool in Nunez then surely only the signing of a player in the category of Victor Osimhen could be considered an investment to match their ambition. Lauding the signature of Gabriel Jesus might concern or impress other second rung clubs but likely to only create smug, comfortable grins from the faces of the real elite clubs as they shine their new Ferraris and Lamborghinis.
Gianni Angio
Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
WATCH THE TRANSFER SHOW – Alfie and Rob ask how Fabio Vieira will slot into the Arsenal team
21 CommentsAdd a Comment
OT: Confirmed Eddie signs new deal and will wear no.14 👀
The worst article all time in history.
Wonderful positivity as always
Hopefully what matters is how you drive the old Audi compared to how the other guy drives the new ferrari.
Have you ever tried taking a ferrari over a speed bump? Or perhaps a drop-kerb? An audi would handle that without any issue. Leicester won the PL with a team of Fords, Vauxhalls and VW’s. It’s not all about how much you spend, but how well you spend it.
@ric lonta
RealTalk…
Nonsense. City bought Haaland from Dothmund are they inferior. Every player come from somewhere
Just Arsenal, the site for negativity.
Rarely an article supporting the club from this site.
You obviously don’t come on very often @mick
And I’m not even sure this one is negative lol
Nkethia will wear #14. Not sure I should laugh or cry
Infact compare arsenal with toyota yaris,I Don’t give a hooth.
I can’t believe someone posted this, season before last when Chelsea won the champions league did they have halaand or Nunez?? don’t be surprised if Jesus in arsenal scores more goals than Nunez Lamborghini crap you’re talking about
It doesn’t work like that with football players.
Look at Chelsea, they bought their Lambo last year (Romelu Lukaku). But the Lambo turned out to be a Ford.
LOL!!! Surprise bag,Modded engine.
What a pathetic story piece. Arsenal are second tier, but they are working towards competing with the first tier clubs.
If the writer of this utter nonsense has any brains, they would delete this article.
If you had any brains, you would actually read the article and think about the point he is making…
As a City fan I have seen Jesus miss chance after chance as a striker. However as a winger who chases lost causes he is brilliant.
Good post and yes true.
But signing the best striker in France, Laca, didnt really work out (nice bloke, good man) and neither elite striker , Aub.
We have to create our own elite players or take a punt on exciting young players as a five year project to develop them with maybe one a year working out : Martinelli and Saka.
No this doesn’t show we’re a second tier club – jesus just played a significant role in winning the title – what shows it is the fact we’ve consistently finished before the top tier for several seasons. We’re trying to get *back* to the top tier
Finished *below the top tier
Over the past 9 seasons City have won 5 titles and Chelsea 2 titles through financial doping.
Liverpool despite massive spending have won just won title.
Man United, Arsenal Spurs have spent mega and won no titles.
Apart from the Leicester fluke the reality is winning the title is incredibly hard with out financial doping. City got away with it for years and are so far ahead that tougher FFP laws have come too late. So unless Arsenal spends 300 mill three years in a row it is highly unlikely we will get near the title. If we can get 75 points that would be enough for me. 56, 61, 69, 75 points would be a good progression. The year after aim for 79. The year after low 80’s. Step by step we are closing the gap but it maybe another 3/4 years before a serious title tilt is possible.
Or we might do a Leicester and win it sooner. COYG.