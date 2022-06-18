Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Is signing Gabriel Jesus just proving Arsenal are a second-tier club?

Keeping up with the Guardiolas by Gianni

If your rich neighbour bought a new Ferrari and you wanted to ‘keep up with the Jones’ so to speak, would anybody outside your own household think buying their old car, a nice Audi coupe, is a match?

The Audi is a quality car but clearly inferior to the Ferrari. After all, you’ve bought the car your neighbour did not want, and they have clearly replaced it with a far superior one. You haven’t kept up with Jones’, you’ve shown to everybody in your neighbourhood that you are beneath them, and this act is merely a confirmation of your lower hierarchical position in the neighbourhood and your inability to compete.

This is how the potential acquisition of Gabriel Jesus could and probably should be viewed. There is so much positivity around winning the race for his signature without necessarily considering what this means and says about Arsenal. It is almost an admission that we are and have accepted Arsenal being a second rung premier league outfit; beneath the elite of clubs like Manchester City.

If City have invested heavily in Haaland, Liverpool in Nunez then surely only the signing of a player in the category of Victor Osimhen could be considered an investment to match their ambition. Lauding the signature of Gabriel Jesus might concern or impress other second rung clubs but likely to only create smug, comfortable grins from the faces of the real elite clubs as they shine their new Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

Gianni Angio

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

WATCH THE TRANSFER SHOW – Alfie and Rob ask how Fabio Vieira will slot into the Arsenal team

Posted by

Tags Jesus transfers Victor Osimhem

21 Comments

Add a Comment

  5. Have you ever tried taking a ferrari over a speed bump? Or perhaps a drop-kerb? An audi would handle that without any issue. Leicester won the PL with a team of Fords, Vauxhalls and VW’s. It’s not all about how much you spend, but how well you spend it.

    Reply

  10. I can’t believe someone posted this, season before last when Chelsea won the champions league did they have halaand or Nunez?? don’t be surprised if Jesus in arsenal scores more goals than Nunez Lamborghini crap you’re talking about

    Reply

  11. It doesn’t work like that with football players.
    Look at Chelsea, they bought their Lambo last year (Romelu Lukaku). But the Lambo turned out to be a Ford.

    Reply

  12. What a pathetic story piece. Arsenal are second tier, but they are working towards competing with the first tier clubs.

    If the writer of this utter nonsense has any brains, they would delete this article.

    Reply

  13. As a City fan I have seen Jesus miss chance after chance as a striker. However as a winger who chases lost causes he is brilliant.

    Reply

  14. Good post and yes true.

    But signing the best striker in France, Laca, didnt really work out (nice bloke, good man) and neither elite striker , Aub.

    We have to create our own elite players or take a punt on exciting young players as a five year project to develop them with maybe one a year working out : Martinelli and Saka.

    Reply

  15. No this doesn’t show we’re a second tier club – jesus just played a significant role in winning the title – what shows it is the fact we’ve consistently finished before the top tier for several seasons. We’re trying to get *back* to the top tier

    Reply

  16. Over the past 9 seasons City have won 5 titles and Chelsea 2 titles through financial doping.
    Liverpool despite massive spending have won just won title.
    Man United, Arsenal Spurs have spent mega and won no titles.
    Apart from the Leicester fluke the reality is winning the title is incredibly hard with out financial doping. City got away with it for years and are so far ahead that tougher FFP laws have come too late. So unless Arsenal spends 300 mill three years in a row it is highly unlikely we will get near the title. If we can get 75 points that would be enough for me. 56, 61, 69, 75 points would be a good progression. The year after aim for 79. The year after low 80’s. Step by step we are closing the gap but it maybe another 3/4 years before a serious title tilt is possible.
    Or we might do a Leicester and win it sooner. COYG.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs