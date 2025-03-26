Is Sol Campbell telling the truth?

I normally will recommend to readers any football content I think it’s worth ttrying but I chose not to review Sol Campbell’s appearance on Stick To Football due to the 50 year Old making a few media appearances so far in 2025.

He didn’t say anything on this YouTube Channel that he hadn’t said on other podcasts .

Yet it appears a couple of Spurs ‘ legends ‘ can’t bite their tongues any longer .

First ex Tottenham Chairman Sir Alan Sugar posted on social media that he was disappointed in Sol’s version of the truth believing the two had departed on respectable terms .

Graham Roberts apparently took that as freedom to add his opinion , responding that history proves that Sol often lies . How the 65 year old would know this, having played in a different era to Campbell isn’t clear ?

You also have to question the source .

A part owner and Captain of Tottenham are hardly going to take the side of a player who angered their fanbase by crossing the North London divide.

Our former defender in the last few months has recounted a story that at full time against Derby a steward broke his arm / wrist after a scuffle between both set of players. One that the center back was not involved in. His employers informed their Skipper that he was being charged for the incident. Despite insisting his innocence the club’s lawyers suggested he be ‘ bound over ‘ ( plead guilty, pay a fine and the charges get thrown out ).

Dan Smith

