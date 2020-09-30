Is something missing with Aubameyang? (Opinion)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still a legend in my eyes and nothing will change that, but in my opinion, since he signed his contract extension there has been something missing!

I absolutely love him as a player and a person and let me make it clear, THAT WILL NEVER CHANGE! I am so happy he has signed and is staying with us; it is such a statement that we have managed to keep him.

Since his announcement something has been missing though, and of course I don’t blame him one little bit because if he is not being fed then there is only so much he can do. He is human at the end of the day but you can’t help but think that if he was in the position Lacazette was with those chances then he would have netted them and we could have even won the game.

I still do not agree with Arteta’s decision not to play him in a central role. I would love to see him deployed in the centre and I am not saying he would run riot, but a player of his quality needs to be deployed in the centre with Lacazette and Willian/Saka/Pepe on either side of him.

Arteta has the talent in the team to be able to try things out and I can’t help but feel that teams are slowly analysing him and his tactics, and if they work it out then it will be dangerous for us in the long run!

I have no doubt that Arteta will pick the boys up and dust them off moving forward, and I hope whatever is distracting Aubameyang quickly disappears because we need our top guy firing, because when he is not in the game mentally and physically, everyone else seems to switch off too! Gooners?

Shenel