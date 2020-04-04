Is struggling Gunner considering return home?

Arsenal signed Kieran Tierney from Celtic last summer in a supposed £25 Million, but could he return to his former club in the future?

Many fans in Scotland were shocked to hear that the left-back was in talks to join our club last summer, with many believing he would stay at the club for his hole career, but the chance to move to Arsenal proved too good to turn down.

The 22 year-old has endured a tough opening campaign as a Gunner this term, having joined the club injured, before having to try and impress three different managers at the club, only to fall foul of injury once more.

Tierney is now ready to fight for his place in the team once again, with winger Bukayo Saka currently impressing in the role, but that is of course on the back-burner with the league, as well as first-team training suspended at present.

His tough campaign will no doubt have had him considering if he made the right decision to move.

He said: ‘I would say leaving Celtic was the hardest decision I’d ever had to make and I knew I would always miss Celtic no matter what happens in life.

‘But the chance to play for Arsenal was a challenge that when I heard of it, I was just looking forward to it.

‘I miss everything about Celtic. And I always will. I am very grateful for every second I spent playing for the club.’

Tierney certainly hasn’t enjoyed the brightest start to life in North London, but thinks can only get better you would think.

With his admiration and love for Celtic it would be no surprise to see him return to his former club later in his career, but for the time being he has to be setting his sights on regaining his starting spot from Saka.

Will Tierney return to Celtic, possibly to finish his career there? Could the young Scot come to love Arsenal in a similar breath?

Patrick