Is Szoboszlai dropping a transfer hint towards Arsenal?

Dominik Szoboszlai is one of the players that Arsenal has been linked with a move for as they continue to struggle for creativity.

The Hungarian has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in Europe at the moment and several teams want to sign him.

His fine form in the Austrian league and the Champions League has linked him with a move to the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Tottenham as well.

Arsenal sees him as a cheaper alternative to Houssem Aouar whom they had been keen to land in the summer.

Arsenal knows that there is competition for his signature, but it seems that the midfielder likes the Gunners and might be thinking about joining them.

The Gunners beat Rapid Vienna 4-1 in the Europa League last night and have now won their last 5 games in the competition.

Sun Sport reports that the midfielder liked a post celebrating the Arsenal win over the Austrian side.

The post was an image of the Arsenal team celebrating one of the goals on the night, with the score written in the image.

Szoboszlai liked the post among other users and it might be a hint that he likes the Gunners.

However, it could also be that the midfielder was just liking the post because the win came against the rivals of his team, RB Salzburg.