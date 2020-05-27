Is Tagliafico more likely to go to Arsenal or Chelsea?

There have been many rumours this year linking both Arsenal and Chelsea to Ajax’s exciting left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, which have only intensified this week when his agent, Ricardo Schlieper, confirmed that he is set to leave the Dutch Champions in the imminent future. He said in the Star: “We are looking for a transfer for Tagliafico.

“We have agreed with Ajax that he would leave this year. After having spent two and a half seasons at the club, it’s the ideal moment for it.

“There are clubs that are interested but we have to see how everything pans out with football and the pandemic.

“I will never mention a name of the club we are speaking with because it hurts the negotiations for us and the player.”

Now we know Arsenal have already paid a lot of money for a left-back in Kieran Tierney, but the youngster has hardly played because of his ongoing injury problems, and Sead Kolasinac has been in and out of the Arsenal starting XI under all previous coaches and also seems to be on the injured list on a regular basis.

This is why Bukayo Saka has been filling in for most of the season but wants to be moved further forward as soon as possible, so it is arguable that we really do need someone new to come in and challenge for the spot.

But Chelsea have been strongly linked as well, with Lampard in dire need of a left-back too, so where will Tagliafico end up next season?

So in the name of research I have done a quick roundup of the papers to see who has been linked the most, and this is what I have found…..

The Sun says that the Argentine is “open to an Arsenal transfer”

But the Express think that Chelsea will move for Tagliafico as a cheaper option than Ben Chilwell

The Star simply calls Tagliafico a “Chelsea and Arsenal target”

The Mail puts Arsenal ahead of Chelsea and Barcelona in the race for Tagliafico

And the Metro follows the Sun with him wanting to join Arsenal

So, looking at those, it would appear that there are more links with Arsenal than Chelsea in the papers, and if that is any indication of where he will most likely end up, then we are surely in with a chance, aren’t we?