Is Ten Hag jealous about Arsenal’s fitness record?

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag seems to be jealous of Arsenal’s fitness record as he moans about his club’s bad luck with injuries and suspension.

The Dutchman became the manager of the Red Devils at the start of this season and has improved them significantly.

United have been around the title race, but suffered some setbacks and is no longer in the equation for now.

One thing that differentiates them from Arsenal is that only a few important Arsenal players have been injured this season.

The Gunners seem to have enough quality players to play for them every time and do not miss key men like Gabriel Jesus.

Speaking about his side’s fitness problems, Ten Hag says via the Daily Mail:

‘It’s about the players who are available and every time there’s a team on the pitch who deals with it.

‘In just one game we had the squad available totally and I was able to pick my team, from a tactical approach, perfectly – that was against Manchester City at home this season. Every other time it’s been one player suspended, injured, or unavailable through illness.

‘We have to deal with it well but Arsenal, all the time their squad is totally available.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been fortunate with injuries, but we have also lost some key players to fitness problems in the last few months.

Gabriel Jesus was injured and it seemed we will suffer, but Eddie Nketiah stepped up.

It is smart that we have players who are good enough to cover for absences and it does not mean we have an unfair advantage.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Arteta on a big disappointment, with injuries mounting after Tomi and Saliba last night, and Arsenal now have 11 Cup Finals!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids