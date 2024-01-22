Is the 23–24 WSL title now a three-horse race? And are Arsenal Women in the running?

Is the 2023–24 Women Super League title race now a three-horse race? I believe it is, and here’s why:

What an entertaining WSL Match Day 11 was, though not so entertaining for some Gooners who failed to watch their game live. Even so, I bet the Gooners had their eyes on these games, which were to shape the WSL title race.

Arsenal 2:1 Everton

Manchester City 5:1 Liverpool

Chelsea 3:1 Manchester United

Looking at the WSL table. Chelsea continue to cement their spot at the top of the league with 28 points. Arsenal and Manchester City are tied with 25 points, which puts them a mere three points away from the top of the league.

Manchester United Women, who lost to Chelsea, are now in fourth; they now find themselves 10 points away from the top of the league. I think their dreams of winning the WSL this season may be over; they probably should focus on battling for European places.

Ultimately with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City winning their games last weekend, a seven-point gap has opened up between 3rd and 4th. The WSL is clearly a three-horse race between Chelsea, Man City and our Gunners.

Arsenal women should just have one objective going forward: make sure losing isn’t in their vocabulary; turn up in games and come the return fixtures with their main rivals Manchester City and Chelsea; beat them; and they can easily win the title race.

Man United are now on equal points (with goal difference aside) with Tottenham & Liverpool – it seems to me that the WSL is changing, and fast.. Who will the Top 4 be this year?

What do you think? Are we on for a Top 3 or No.1 Gooners???

Michelle Maxwell

