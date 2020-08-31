Is the Aubameyang contract delay just a PR stunt to fool Arsenal fans?

Aubameyang Is A PR Stunt! by Dan

It’s a case of when and not if Aubameyang extends his contract, so to avoid on that actual day of being accused of being negative, I’ll call out Arsenal beforehand and leave my fellow gooners to have their moment to celebrate in peace.

First of all, of course it’s positive our star striker wants to stay, but it should be the minimal requirement fans should expect. To be a big club, you act like a big club. The Manchester sides, Liverpool and Chelsea are not building up ‘keeping a player’ as their highlight of the summer.

Yes, Auba will be the exception to the rule in terms of so many big names didn’t sign a new deal, but I’m not going to say ‘well done’ just because for once those in power did their jobs right. If the Post Office kept losing your mail you wouldn’t applaud them the day a parcel finally arrives, would you?

Just because our top scorer is staying does not mean I will be manipulated into not focusing on what we are not doing.

Fans are wondering what’s the delay.

The man went on holiday wearing an Arsenal shirt, he’s interacting with fans on social media, heck he even took a video of the Community Shield wearing a seat belt. Unless he’s got a twisted sense of humour, you don’t do those things if you plan on leaving.

It’s not like negotiations wouldn’t have started months ago either. All parties would have known for a while how realistic a deal was. So, why’s an announcement taking so long?

My theory?

As I write this, we are less than two weeks away from the Premiership kicking off and we have spent 0.

Compare that to the business being done at Stamford Bridge.

While it’s fair not to judge this transfer window till October I will be very curious what our net spend ends up looking like.

So Auba is a card they are waiting to play. The plan being fans become so happy and relieved that we don’t question our owners lack of ambition. All the talk will be on Auba putting pen to paper and not how 55 redundancies are in fact not funding the squad but simply saving a billionaire a couple of million.

It’s a PR move and to be fair a genius one that will most likely work. The Kroenke Family have some customers predicting a title challenge despite them overseeing our worst finish in over 2 decades. It’s music to their ears.

A year ago, fans were so excited about Pepe’s capture we ignored that we had swapped Koscielny for David Luiz.

Now we are going to be so ecstatic we have Auba’s goals for 3 more years, we are going to ignore the fact his goals didn’t change us finishing 8th, so logic wise, without better players around him what will change?

You can see why I wanted to write this before the good news.

Just don’t let our owners fool you.

Chelsea finished 4th and have added Ziyech, Werner, Chilwell, Sarr and Thiago Silva because Roman Abramovich cares.

We are going to keep our captain and I’m meant to settle for that?

Prove me wrong Mr Kroenke.

Dan Smith