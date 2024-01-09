Is the Champions League now Arsenal’s best chance of a trophy this season?

Despite their excellent performances, Arsenal are in danger of going trophyless again in this campaign. Last season, they regained their competitive edge, were back playing beautiful football, setting the pace of the league, and were in the Premier League to win it. I believe that’s why they didn’t push hard to win the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, or Europa League. Unfortunately, they did not win the league due to a drop in form during their April fixtures. And all of those lovely performances that season was for nothing.

Enter the 2023–24 season…

The simplest way for Arsenal to break their trophy drought was to win the domestic cups while also attempting to win the league (something they failed to do last season).

Unfortunately, Arsenal will not be winning any domestic cups. They did not fare well in the Carabao Cup, and their FA Cup journey ended as it started.

They also have a difficult task in the league if they are eventually to redeem themselves from last season’s misfortunes. Their previous two league games, which ended in defeats (against West Ham and Fulham), dropped them to fourth, 5 points behind league leaders Liverpool. If they want to win the league, they must go on one of the longest unbeaten runs in the league and hope to outperform their primary title challengers, Manchester City and Liverpool. Even so, Arsenal fans should agree that the Gunners are no longer title favorites.

They are, nonetheless, still one of the favorites to win the Champions League. They appear to be the third most likely team to win, trailing only Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the betting.

Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon in the round of 16, a game they can win both at home and away. If some of the elite clubs drop out in the round of 16, Mikel, with his excellent squad, can beat anyone; he has already defeated FIFA World Club Champions Manchester City this season. Although winning the league would be fantastic, Arsenal’s best chance of winning a trophy this season is to win the Champions League, which they are only 7 games away from doing.

Darren N

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…