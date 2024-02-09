Is the Champions League the best chance of a trophy for Arsenal this season?

Arsenal is in a position to win both the Premier League and the Champions League; their quest to win the domestic cups will have to wait until next season.

Their chances of winning the league were boosted last weekend when they defeated Liverpool 3-1, but that was just the 23rd game of the season; they still have 15 other games to be consistent if they are to win the league.

In the Champions League, they are in the round of 16, where they will face FC Porto, whom some believe they will easily win and advance to the quarterfinals.

So, my question is this; “This season, which trophy do you believe Arsenal are more likely to win? The Champions League or the Premier League? Danny Murphy was asked the same question on talkSPORT’s White and Jordan, and he stated that Arsenal are more likely to win the Champions League than the Premier League.

He says that you can’t trust the Gunners to remain consistent until the final day of the Premier League, but you can count on them to show up in huge games they need to win, such as against Manchester City and Liverpool, which is why you can expect them to show up in crucial Champions League games.

In his own words, Murphy stated that Arsenal is more likely to win the Champions League than the league. Murphy said: “Well they’d have to do tremendously well at certain points in the season where they’d be trying to win the Premier League as well.

“But in one-off games… last year when Arsenal turned up to play City you kinda think, ‘They’re gonna get done.’

“They turn up to Liverpool and you think, ‘Liverpool are favourites.’ In one-off games this season, they’ve shown against Man City, beat them, against Liverpool, beat them, they can beat the best. Man City are the best team in Europe, they’ve beaten them.

“Away from home, they’ve gone to Anfield and got a credible draw, let’s see how they do at the Etihad.

“But in the Champions League when things can go [either way], you could argue they’ve probably got more chance of that than the Premier League with City’s history.

“Because in one-off games they’ve shown they’re capable. City over 38 games are relentless, City in the Champions League can have a bad day.”

Is he right? Do Arsenal have more chance of winning the Champions League this season rather than the EPL?

Daniel O

STOP CELEBRATING! Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends EAMONN And JONATHON special guest Liam from

@inthenorthbank on our fantastic win over Liverpool and a preview of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…