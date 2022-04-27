Is the ‘Dutch Thierry Henry’ perfect for Arsenals youth project?

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV this summer, and he could well be one of two forwards signed this summer.

The 22 year-old plays most of his football at present down the wings, much like Thierry Henry did prior to joining Arsenal, but he is also more than comfortable playing through the middle for his current side.

With nine goals and 13 assists from his 23 Eridivisie outings this term, he is no stranger to getting amongst the goals, and there is no reason why he couldn’t continue that in north London.

Gakpo has been described as the ‘Dutch Thierry Henry’ previously by SoccerNews.NL, who also named us as a club that would suit his playing style, but such labels would have to be earned should he join our front line.

What I like most about the exciting youngster is his ability to play out wide as well as at centre-forward, meaning that he wouldn’t necessarily be restricted by the signing of an out-and-out striker as well, allowing us another way to play. The worry could be that one of our current crop could lose a little of their playing time, but with the addition of European football next term there should be much more top-level football to go around.

Do you agree that a signing like Gakpo would be ideal for Mikel Arteta’s project at the Emirates?

Patrick