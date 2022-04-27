Is the ‘Dutch Thierry Henry’ perfect for Arsenals youth project?

Arsenal are being linked with a move to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV this summer, and he could well be one of two forwards signed this summer.
The 22 year-old plays most of his football at present down the wings, much like Thierry Henry did prior to joining Arsenal, but he is also more than comfortable playing through the middle for his current side.
With nine goals and 13 assists from his 23 Eridivisie outings this term, he is no stranger to getting amongst the goals, and there is no reason why he couldn’t continue that in north London.
Gakpo has been described as the ‘Dutch Thierry Henry’ previously by SoccerNews.NL, who also named us as a club that would suit his playing style, but such labels would have to be earned should he join our front line.
What I like most about the exciting youngster is his ability to play out wide as well as at centre-forward, meaning that he wouldn’t necessarily be restricted by the signing of an out-and-out striker as well, allowing us another way to play. The worry could be that one of our current crop could lose a little of their playing time, but with the addition of European football next term there should be much more top-level football to go around.
Do you agree that a signing like Gakpo would be ideal for Mikel Arteta’s project at the Emirates?
Patrick
Nothing wrong with competition to keep everyone sharp and on their toes. No one should be an automatic starter, and performances and production should be a deciding factor.
Laca as striker is a perfect example. How many games without a goal in open play?
Competition makes everyone better, and the priority is the club’s benefit, not individual egos.
If they can’t get with that, then perhaps they should move elsewhere.
If Jesus Gabriel is coming over, then Gakpo would be a good fit with his scoring and creating chances.
The versatility allows Arteta to tweak tactics and players can interchange between wings and central positions.
Gakpo will be an arsenal player this summer.
OT;what an irony,scholes who called arteta a disgrace not long ago is now urging their incoming manager ten haag to emulate arteta’s no non sense approach……this guy is something else.
We should definitely sign this guy. He has it x factor whatever you want to call it. He is going to be a special special special player.
He has.magic in both feet, strong, fast, tricky , scores from distance with both feet, can create out of nothing,.is big strong , tall , I think good in the air also, built like a light heavy weight boxer.
Sign him NOW please
I would love to see this player in Arsenal next season
Sign him and sell Pepe get Gabriel if Nunez is out of reach don’t want any Vlahovic situation here. Get Tielemans or Ward Prowse if Kalvin Phillips is out of reach Overall sign only players who are interested in playing for the club Arsenal. My opinion tho.