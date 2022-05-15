Is the €25m Arsenal target Aaron Hickey really an upgrade on Tavares? The stats say no…

Comparing Tavares and Arsenal-linked Aaron Hickey

There have been a lot of noise about Bologna’s Aaron Hickey in the media lately. Multiple reports have suggested that the Gunners have agreed a deal with their Italian counterparts.

But does a deal for the young Scotsman really makes sense when we already have Tavares? Can those funds be spent better somewhere else?

Just Arsenal looks at the stats of both the players and based on that our writer will give a personal opinion on it. The article has been divided into four segments of defense, possession, passing and miscellaneous.

Defense

Looking at Tackles made per 90 minutes, Nuno Tavares comes out on top slightly with 1.59 compared to Hickey’s 1.52.

🚨Done Deal: Arsenal have reached an agreement with Bologna to sign fullback Aaron Hickey. Fee thought to be around €20M-€25M. #afc pic.twitter.com/OyKK5k3fO6 — Praizsports (@Praizsports) May 14, 2022

The Scotsman however had a better figure than the Portuguese in terms of getting Dribbled Past. While Hickey’s number was 0.46, Tavares figure was 0.44.

However, the Arsenal man again put out a superior number than his counterpart in terms of Interceptions. His figure was 2.02, whereas the Bologna man stood at 1.19.

Possession

In case of Dribbles Completed Tavares again got the better of Hickey as his number per 90 minutes was 1.67 in contrast to Hickey’s 0.92.

Get Aaron Hickey in now I’ve seen enough from Tomiyasu to know Bologna is GOAT club. — ∞ (@TheFalseNein) May 8, 2022

The Portuguese’s Carries figure was also superior at 46.36 than his counterpart’s 33.35.

Despite those good numbers, Tavares was Dispossessed 1.32 times per match on an average while Hickey’s figure stood at 0.86.

Passing

Hickey got slightly better of his counterpart in terms of the Pass Completion metric. The 19-year-old’s number stood at 82% while Tavares’ was at 81.9%.

If you don’t think there’s unbelievable potential for a player like Nuno Tavares you’re crazy. — Papa Unai (@PapaUnai) May 12, 2022

Whereas Tavares’ figures of Expected Assists (xA) and Passes into the Final Third and Key Passes were at 0.09, 1.84 and 0.70. While Hickey’s similar figures were 0.04/1.02/0.56.

Miscellaneous

Tavares’ figures of Aerials Won, Ball Recoveries, Fouls Drawn, Errors, Expected Goals stood at 2.11, 7.64, 1.05, 0.09 and 0.11, which were all above average numbers.

While Hickey stood at 0.53, 5.74, 2.41, 0.00 and 0.04.

🗣Former #Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell on Nuno Tavares: “He is a young player who is learning his trade. He will only get better. He will be better next season for the experiences he has had. It has been a rollercoaster for him this year.“ 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Hkkm4FXJxS — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) May 10, 2022

Writer’s opinion

Apart from some metrics, Tavares is clearly outperforming Hickey. Despite Tavares being an inconsistent player on the pitch, he’s still a very good back-up to first-choice Kieran Tierney.

With a season’s experience under his bag, you would think he will be a better player next season. Although Hickey is a very talented full back who’s versatile, spending €25 million on a position we already have good players in doesn’t make much sense.

That money can be better served elsewhere in more priority positions such as central midfield, center forward, attacking wing and even right-back.

Yash Bisht

