Is the Europa League now less of a priority for Arsenal (and let’s laugh at the Spurs)

Europa League Downgraded? Spuds in the Bin/Toilet Bowl! – Can’t smile without you…..

Before I start, can we all please take a moment to laugh excessively hard at that lot down the road exiting the CL last night with a pi$$ poor, lacklustre display. I almost feel sorry for them sitting in a giant toilet shaped stadium freezing to death, watching Romero get sent off again!

But let’s not be silly! Ha ha ha ha ha!!!!! In your face!

At the start of the season Europa was earmarked as a strong opportunity for Arsenal to gain Champions League Football, and this remains the case; however I think this has been diluted somewhat due to our league form, and I believe the league now takes precedence in Super Mik Arteta’s eyes.

The target for the club this season was to achieve Champions League qualification, and as we all know that means finishing in 4th as a bare minimum; although like a spoilt child at Christmas our expectations this year have been well and truly obliterated!

The Sp*ds currently occupy this position and are 18 points behind us and with 12 games remaining, my maths say we need to win 6 more games to guarantee St. Totteringham’s Day, which I would like to think is well within our capabilities.

However, like a trip to the dentist or the in laws coming for dinner, April is looming ever larger and there are some games of cataclysmic proportion such as Livarpool and Citeh away as well as Chel$ea at home and then Newca$tle away early in May. These four games ladies and gentleman, boys and girls will decide the league for me!

I think the less we care about the Europa the less pressure there is and potentially easier this competition becomes.

With ESR seemingly back and Jesus back in training, all we need is Eddie and Leo back for the run in, things are starting to look exceedingly exciting!

I may get ridiculed for this, but does anyone think we should throw in a cheeky £40m bid for Mudryk in the summer as it is clearly not working out???….

Come on you rip roaring reds!!!

Score prediction tonight 1-3 to the boys in red/black/pink

Alex Bartlett

