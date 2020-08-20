Is the exciting new Arsenal 2020/21 season at risk from second spike of Covid-19

Everything is fresh and exciting at The Emirates currently, with Mikel Arteta bringing Arsenal back to the fore, and much expected going into the new season..

While the Spaniard was unable to steer the club from mid-table in December (when he joined) into the top four, he did bring a trophy home, and made sure that we would enjoy Europa League football also.

All of this of course happened amidst a crazy year, with the football season having been suspended due to a deadly virus which was spanning the globe, with our manager amongst the first footballing personalities to positively test for the virus.

Everything is bright and wonderful in North London at present, with exciting new signings expected to join Willian at the club, and a new belief that star-man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will extend his stay at Arsenal very soon.

This new wonderful future could well be hampered however (call me Doctor Doom), but we are set to kick-off our campaign in just 10 days as we take on Liverpool in the Community Shield, while clubs are forced to put players into self isolation.

TalkSPORT have not named the 12 Premier League clubs which have new positive cases (14 in total), although Liverpool did suffer one at the weekend, and that player (and anyone that had been in close contact with him) will already have to isolate from the rest of the squad.

You would expect that any player testing positive after today would be unable to feature in the Community Shield, while there will of course be limited time to get the squads back into full swing as the season does get going.

Mikel Arteta of course did suffer a slight stutter when returning to action after the Coronavirus suspended play, and such a start to the new campaign could well set a precedent for more doom.

Will certain clubs be handicapped by the swift return and possible Coronavirus testing more than others?

Patrick