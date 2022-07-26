Is the Gabriel and Saliba the perfect partnership for Arsenal?

Has Gabriel finally found a perfect partner in Saliba by Nonny Classic

For the first time Arsenal are making/made early moves in the transfer market, and new players are integrating well, having a great preseason. We have on many occasions seen the club make late moves in the transfer market, leaving the new players not ready to contribute significantly in the early stages of the season, this has been a reoccurring theme that at some times it was as though it’s a tradition with the club, this season there has been stability and signings been made early.

Although not too much can to be read into pre season games being that teams are less concerned in what’s at stake, Arsenal is having a very good pre season, both in terms of performances and results they’ve gotten so far, the manager have also had the opportunity to see his new signing in different systems.

Arsenal have 100% win rate since their tour had begun. They’ve convincingly seen off four opponents which includes a resounding 4-0 win over arch rivals Chelsea

Prior to this game, they’ve beaten Bundesliga outfit Nurnberg, fellow Premier league outfit Everton and Orlando City in convincing fashion, scoring 10 goals, while conceding 4. In total, they’ve scored 14 goals and conceded 4 in just 4 games so far. They still have one last game against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup before their opening game of the season against Crystal Palace on August 5th.

Arsenal’s center back Gabriel Magalhaes sent a promising message by assuring fans of his best performance in the coming season following back to back wins in the pre-season matches.

“We are fit to deliver the best performance in the forthcoming season. We work hard during training to ensure that we improve on our weakness. Our pre-season performances are encouraging and the fans should expect the same throughout the season. We will translate the same performance during the season matches. We have the best squad ever so far.” Said Gabriel Magalhaes on Arsenal’s official page.

Gabriel Magalhaes message is promising to the fans. The fans will be motivated by his speech since they are yearning for the best performance from Arsenal. It will be a boost to the fans if Arsenal wins as many trophies as possible. The fans are eagerly waiting to see Arsenal do wonders.

Arsenal has a strong defence at the moment after Gabriel Magalhaes combination with William Saliba proved workable.

Since the arrival of William Saliba from loan, his combination with Gabriel Magalhaes who has been a competent center back for Arsenal has moved to another level. The two players have enabled Arsenal to be non porous hence keeping back to back clean sheets in the pre-season matches against Everton and Chelsea.

Gabriel Magalhaes seems to have found a perfect partner who will help him deliver the best results for Arsenal. The Brazilian combination with Ben White was good but we can’t ignore the fact that the pair conceded too many goals for a team looking to challenge for the biggest titles, also in the absence of Ben White our defence has been lacking someone to effectively pair with Gabriel.

Arsenal needs to deliver the best results to the fans in the next season. Mikel Arteta has strengthened the squad by signing new players that will help Arsenal achieve the best results. Many are not even giving the Gunners a chance of making the top 4 but football is played on a football pitch not on paper, being optimistic.

It shouldn’t be a surprise if Arsenal becomes one of the title contenders.

