Is the goalkeeping saga unsettling the Arsenal players?

Now is the time for Arteta to rethink the goalkeeping situation! by Shenel

Time and time again I know I have been critical of players, and time and time again I have raised eyebrows to certain team selections by Mikel Arteta and the game against West Ham was no different.

I raised an eyebrow because I did not agree with the choice of having David Raya in goal.

For some reason, and the answer to what the reason is I cannot give because I just don’t know, but for some reason I felt that the game deserved Aaron Ramsdale in between the sticks.

Many fans have been calling for it and I am surprised Arteta is yet to opt for him. Unless he is seeing something in training that we are not, but I am actually beginning to feel a little sorry for Ramsdale and that’s something I’d never thought I’d think, let alone say.

I have been fairly critical of Ramsdale in the past but I do not think Raya deserves to now stay in the team, because too many times he has made a mistake and tonight it cost us big yet again.

Of course, VAR and the lack of urgency and accuracy from our boys also played a part in our defeat, but one of the main parts of a team is the goalkeeper. I do believe that the boys don’t have much faith and confidence in Raya right now because of some of the mistakes he has been making.

And when confidence in a fellow teammate is lost it makes the concentration and belief side of things that much harder for the rest of the team!

Now I am not saying had Ramsdale been in goal we wouldn’t have conceded, maybe we would have, but I think the finger pointing should be at Arteta now and I do think it is time he gives Ramsdale some control back and some time in goal.

Because, let’s put it this way, if it was the other way round and the gloves were on the other hand so to speak he would have dropped Ramsdale a long time ago had he made the number of mistakes and conceded the number of goals in the manner that Raya has.

The best thing I have seen Raya do in an Arsenal shirt is save the West Ham penalty tonight, but by then it was too late because we had already disappointingly lost the game 2-0.

And I do think that if Raya continues to be selected and continues to make mistakes then Arsenal can kiss goodbye to Ramsdale because he will be leaving sooner rather than later and although I have criticised him in the past I do not agree with the way he has been handled and treated lately.

Ramsdale deserves a chance and we must not forget what he has done for us in the past.

This is a case of; if you don’t take that risk you will never know and it will always be a “what if” scenario. If he is picked and messes up then back to square one we can go, but without the chance we can continue to rue the mistakes and the losses, because it can only get worse from here no doubt!

Although the goalkeeper is not the only one at fault in some games that have passed, Raya has not exactly covered himself in glory!

Gooners what do you to think about the much debated goalkeeping issue we have, should Arteta stick or twist?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

