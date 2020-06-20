Is the honeymoon period now over for Mikel Arteta?

The question has to be asked, it is one thing being humbled by Man City but a whole other thing when we get turned over by a team like Brighton.

Obviously the players must take some responsibility but remember, these are the same players that were getting the results that lead to Arteta to be hailed as some sort of saviour.

If Arteta was the reason for the good times it is wrong to absolve him when the results are not so good.

No one is suggesting his time is up, that is ridiculous but the time is clearly here where he has to be held responsible for results and answer for his team selections, substitutions as well as tactics and strategy.

Arteta has got some things right, dropping Mesut Ozil was long overdue, bringing through the youth and trusting in them is the right thing too and he cannot be held responsible when players have meltdowns on the pitch or simply play awful.

But he is responsible for the way he sets the team up, for his omission of Gabriel Martinelli, for his weird substitutions and so on, it works both ways.

Unai Emery was given time but when the results turned so did the fans and that is now going to happen to Arteta unless he halts this recent run and gets Arsenal winning again.

However, with games against Leicester City, Wolves, Tottenham and Liverpool coming up that is going to be a difficult task.

Arteta was always a risky choice and he did start well but so did Emery who was miles more experienced and qualified.

A difficult time lies ahead for Mikel Arteta and he may not have as much time as he thinks he has before the tide turns against him.