Is the lack of diversity in the Arsenal Women squad a problem for you?

The official Arsenal Women’s team photo was released earlier this month, and has caused quite the furore amongst the Gunners fans, and the wider footballing community in general. After the release of the 27-strong squad photo, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the lack of diversity and players of colour in their latest squad.
How many nationalities are represented in the Arsenal women‘s team. Around 12? Isn’t this diversity, or is it only colour that denotes this?
In a statement issued by Arsenal, the club stated:
“We acknowledge our current women’s first-team squad does not reflect the diversity that exists across the club and the communities we represent,”
“Increasing participation among young women and girls from diverse backgrounds is a key priority for us at academy level, with specific measures in place to improve pathways and accessibility.
“Across all our teams, including our men’s and women’s academies, we’re proud of our players from diverse backgrounds who have contributed to our history, success and culture.”
“It’s a priority for the club to continue to drive greater diversity and inclusion and create a sense of belonging for everyone connected to the club.”
The Lionesses faced similar criticism last year, after winning Euro 2022. Arsenal’s summer recruit and Lioness striker, Alessia Russo, had this to say yesterday, in an interview with BBC 5 Live Sport recently:
“We would never want to miss out on future talent because people can’t access a team.” 🗣
Alessia Russo says increasing diversity in women’s football is a ‘huge priority’ at both Arsenal and England.#BBCFootball #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/2ciKRkiRB8
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 26, 2023
What do you think Gooners? Is it a problem for you? Are Arsenal doing enough in your opinion?
Michelle Maxwell
The first requirement should be their talent and not their skin colour. And i say this as a Kenyan. If they happen to be black and can play get them. This whole thing is a whole lot of nothing
I don’t think it bothers anyone that Arsenal is tone deaf. There are way too many serious problems in the world to worry about private choices.
It obviously doesn’t bother management and ownership. Would it bother anyone if England teams were all white?
I hadn’t given it a thought until the recent Twitter mob making it an issue.
The last black player I remember at Arsenal was Nikita Parris a couple of season ago, and that didn’t work out too well for her, although she’s back to her best with Man U. Before that there was Alex Scott & Rachel Yankey and some I’ve probably forgotten, but I don’t think we have a policy regarding recruitment, other than to recruit the best players available regardless.
What about Michelle Agbeyang. She played a few times last season and now out on loan….
Let’s hope that when she comes back she cheers the Twitter (X) mob up a bit.
What a load of rubbish, let’s not feed the constant victim narrative!
Does anyone really think that a quality, affordable woman wouldn’t get into the team just because she was black?
Yawn….Getting old now really!
It would have been nice to have a more diverse looking outfit as their Male counterpart,