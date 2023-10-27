Is the lack of diversity in the Arsenal Women squad a problem for you?

The official Arsenal Women’s team photo was released earlier this month, and has caused quite the furore amongst the Gunners fans, and the wider footballing community in general. After the release of the 27-strong squad photo, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the lack of diversity and players of colour in their latest squad.

How many nationalities are represented in the Arsenal women‘s team. Around 12? Isn’t this diversity, or is it only colour that denotes this?

In a statement issued by Arsenal, the club stated:

“We acknowledge our current women’s first-team squad does not reflect the diversity that exists across the club and the communities we represent,”

“Increasing participation among young women and girls from diverse backgrounds is a key priority for us at academy level, with specific measures in place to improve pathways and accessibility.

“Across all our teams, including our men’s and women’s academies, we’re proud of our players from diverse backgrounds who have contributed to our history, success and culture.”

“It’s a priority for the club to continue to drive greater diversity and inclusion and create a sense of belonging for everyone connected to the club.”

The Lionesses faced similar criticism last year, after winning Euro 2022. Arsenal’s summer recruit and Lioness striker, Alessia Russo, had this to say yesterday, in an interview with BBC 5 Live Sport recently:

“We would never want to miss out on future talent because people can’t access a team.” 🗣 Alessia Russo says increasing diversity in women’s football is a ‘huge priority’ at both Arsenal and England.#BBCFootball #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/2ciKRkiRB8 — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 26, 2023

What do you think Gooners? Is it a problem for you? Are Arsenal doing enough in your opinion?

Michelle Maxwell

