Is the Leicester win a turning point for some of Arsenal’s so-called deadwoods?

Is this a turning point for key players?

There were some rather positive and stand out performances from our boys against Leicester.

The team were solid defensively and worked together moving forward. There were also some stand out individual performances and I for one want to be one person to say that I was impressed with Willian and Pepe. Two players who have up until today failed to really impress me.

I have heavily criticised both in the past for lack of chances, goals and inability to defend but today they both put a shift in and led us to a comfortable win at the King Power.

Now all they need to do is do the same thing week in week out and really cement themselves into the team and show us fans why Arsenal bought them in the first place!

Martin Odegaard was another player that caught my eye and it was clear to see that we were more in control in the game once Emile Smith Rowe went off, there was more intensity and it seemed like we would score each time we went forward. And although it seems as though he may be injured now it was nice to see Odegaard come on and make a difference in a positive way, something we have been needing for a long while in that position!

Hats off also to Granit Xhaka who put in a controlled and solid performance in midfield and didn’t get angry or do anything stupid to take the gloss away from the win!

If only now these players can push on and do the same in the remaining games of the season then maybe it won’t be such a shambles come may! Here’s hoping hey Gooners!?

Shenel Osman