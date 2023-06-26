Is the Man United takeover stopping them from challenging Arsenal for our top targets?

Is Arsenal lucky that Manchester United is having trouble navigating this transfer window due to the takeover saga? Or has Arsenal just become more attractive than the Red Devils?

Manchester United are well known as a heavy spender in the market. With the Red Devils in the ownership transition phase with the Glazers are said to be keen on selling, Ten Hag lacks the financial muscles to navigate the transfer market. He may have to wait until the new owners take over for him to do what is necessary in the transfer window. Arsenal’s top targets, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, are two players well appreciated by the Man United coach. There’s no doubt the Dutch tactician would have done anything to beat Arsenal to the deals of the two had United been in a position to sign him players for next season.

Other than Manchester City, it is believed that the Manchester Reds have been spooked by the fact that Rice could move to the Emirates. They’ve even discussed offering Scott McTominay or Harry Maguire in a deal to sign Rice, though such a move has never seen the light of day It is becoming clear that the West Ham midfield engine’s transfer race is about who can afford him and who has the money; Manchester City and Arsenal lead the race.

As for Timber, he is no doubt admired at Old Trafford. It is believed he only wants Arsenal, but in his case, they have yet to convince the sellers, Ajax, to sanction his move to the Emirates as they’ve yet to bid what the 22-year-old is valued by them. Man United, in a good transfer window, would have quickly hijacked the Timber to Arsenal move with a rich bid of their own, but fortunately for Arsenal, they can’t.

Even though we can hint at the race to sign the two being about the money United would have been willing to spend, there’s also a constant mention that these players are hell-bent on joining Arsenal. In different reports about the moves for Rice and Timber, one thing stands out: either it is reported that the player has agreed to personal terms with Arsenal or favors a move to the Emirates.

Ultimately, if they were well off financially (or if the Glazers were keen to spend), Man United would have tried to trouble Arsenal’s transfer wishes, but it seems they are backing down at the moment.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…