“Is the money going to be available?” Keown asks a simple question about Arsenal

Martin Keown has urged Arsenal to open the cheque book and back Mikel Arteta in the summer.

The Spaniard has been at the helm at the Emirates for around two years now.

He won the FA Cup and Community Shield last year which gave him some credit among the club’s fans.

He has been backed to improve his team in the last two transfer windows, but the Gunners are still struggling for form.

The former midfielder was brought in to rebuild the team by the Gunners and that will take some time.

Keown says the Spaniard’s time reminds him of when Arsene Wenger was made the club’s manager.

The Frenchman was backed to sign some good players and he landed the likes of Emmanuel Petit and Patrick Vieira who helped them to start challenging for titles again.

He praised the youngsters at the club now and says they have been in fine form before admitting that the pieces are falling into place gradually.

“Is the money going to be available?” said Keown on Mirror Football.

“Because the team is crying out for investment and in the summer there are some big decisions that have to be made because a lot of the guys have already gone and the places are there now for the replacements.

“I feel there are parallels now from where the club was when Arsene Wenger first took over. That big summer he had when he brought in Overmars, Vieira, Petit, those guys came into the team and made a massive difference and boost for the squad.

“The young players are the strength of the team. Smith-Rowe, Saka, they’ve been outstanding and Tierney looks nailed on. One by one, the pieces are coming together very slowly. I like Gabriel, I like Thomas Partey and I like the style of signing and they are more physical.”