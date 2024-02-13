Is the Women’s Conti Cup the only realistic silverware Arsenal can win this season?

Arsenal Women have lost their last two games, 2-1 against West Ham in the WSL and 1-0 against Manchester City in the FA Cup, which has had a significant impact on their season.

Arsenal Women failed to progress from Round 1 of the Women’s Champions League, are out of the FA Cup, and their chances of winning the WSL have decreased significantly, and the only realistic achievement they can make this season is retaining the Continental Cup; winning it is an absolute minimum this season.

Even so, some believe that, aside from the Continental Cup, the Gunner women still have a chance to win the WSL crown.

The Gunner women now face five must-win games. They must overcome the London City Lionesses in the Continental Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, Manchester United the following weekend, Tottenham on March 3rd, Chelsea on March 15th, and Manchester City on May 5th.

These vital wins will undoubtedly put Arsenal in a stronger position to win the league if Chelsea and Manchester City drop points; if not, it may give them a chance to finish second; they can’t finish third like last season.

Finishing second would make it easier for them to qualify for the Champions League, avoiding the preliminary qualifying stage.

If you think about it, last season Man City had a raft of players coming and going in the summer transfer window and, as such, struggled to get out of the starting blocks last season, ending up 4th in the WSL, with no chance of qualifying for the Champions League. And look how they play together now!

This season was expected to be a success for Gunner women, but it has not been. We must recognize that, over the last three transfer windows, around ten players have joined; they undoubtedly required time to establish bonds, plus other Gunner’s crucial players returning from long-term injuries, have made it difficult for the Gunner Women to be consistent. But by being positive about them and giving them time, the Arsenal Women may yet make something of this season.

Continental Cup Quarter-final: London City Lionesses v Arsenal Women, 14th February, 7pm kick-off, watch live on the FA Player.

How are you feeling about how Arsenal are doing this season?

COYGW!

Danni P

