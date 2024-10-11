Is there an international break curse placed on Arsenal?

Arsenal fans were left frustrated after images emerged of Bukayo Saka leaving the pitch injured during England’s match against Greece last night.

Saka has been a key player for both club and country and was included in the starting lineup against Greece despite ongoing calls for players to be rested.

Mikel Arteta will be concerned that his worst fears have been realised as they await the results of a scan to determine the extent of Saka’s injury.

Metro Sport reports that Arsenal fans now believe the club is cursed during international windows.

The Gunners had to cope without Martin Odegaard for much of September after the Norwegian sustained an injury during the last international break. He remains sidelined, and now Arsenal may be without Saka for several weeks due to an injury picked up while playing for his national team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been incredibly unlucky with international breaks, and we cannot help it because every club must release players to play for their national team.

However, we hope that Saka has not suffered a serious injury like Odegaard, and he will be back in action when the international window closes.

If he spends an extended time on the sidelines, we will be in big trouble because he has been the difference-maker in most of our games this season.

