Is there any point in Arsenal continuing in bid for Arthur Melo?

All Arsenal fans have been expecting an emergency midfielder to be secured early in the January transfer window, considering that we let AMN go to Roma at the same time as Elneny and Partey went to AFCON.
It looked like the Brazilian Arthur Melo was our favourite option to arrive from Juventus, but the negotiations seem to be dragging on, with reports saying that Allegri will not sanction the move until he can get a replacement.
Now Fabrizio Romano has revealed that although Arsenal are still very keen on Arthur’s arrival, there is still unlikely to be any progress in the coming week, as he tweeted:
There’s still nothing agreed for Arthur Melo deal. Next week will be key – Arsenal have decided to push again with Juventus, loan move not approved yet by Allegri ⚪️🇧🇷 #AFC
Juve board have not opened talks with Chelsea for Loftus Cheek as potential Arthur replacement, as of now. pic.twitter.com/9dkkdCsPA6
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2022
To be honest, I can’t really see the point of bringing in Melo at the end of the month, as we will have Elneny and Partey back, and Xhaka will return from his latest red card, and Lokonga is still available as backup.
If he is going to come as a replacement for Ainsley, the fact that our right back/midfielder had only started two League games all season doesn’t augur well for his replacement.
Perhaps Arteta just wants to see if he settles in to London life so that he could become a permanent signing in the summer, but I can’t see him being much use in this campaign….
Even though we have reached 4th we are light in central midfield so an experienced player who can operate both at 8 and 10 would be useful. What ever we do don’t buy anyone. Get him on loan till the summer then consider our options.
You right bro Pep style sign and start integration in January
Don’t think he is worth the hassle tbh can’t understand why we haven’t just gone straight in for Wijnaldum yet or if the report Lyon are prepared to let Guimaraes leave on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer for £37m we haven’t snapped that up.
Let Arsenal forget about bringing in Melo. He is already a lame dog. We need players who will give us Assists and goals immediately from January onward. Let the Coach and Edu take serious note of this
Agreed. If he can only come at the end of this month, Xhaka, Partey and Elneny will be available to play at that time
He might be able to make quicker decisions and more skilled than most of our midfielders, but we’ve already got those technical playmakers in Odegaard, Partey, Lokonga and Patino. What we urgently need is a consistent midfield duel winner and he is obviously not that type of player
It’d be good if he can join tomorrow, because the coaches can monitor his progress closely for several months. Otherwise, we’d better look for another option
Arsenal like an injured loan signing, we can find a treatment table.🤣
Don’t you get sick of the rumours. If you believed in them, Arsenal would be buying 11 new players. The January window is as crazy as opened duck hunting season(at least you see a few feathers flying). I can’t see Arsenal getting anyone. Knowing that players were going to be unavailable, they should have been starting negotiations with other clubs before January. God knows why, but Arsenal always leave things until the last moment. That’s one part of the Arsenal culture that needs changing. I suppose Edu can’t stay off his jet ski
Both Juve and Fiorentina are messing us around and Italian teams are still playing Arsenal for mugs. The goalposts keep moving – I say walk away. Vlahovic’s agents will own Arsenal if we keep getting sucked in, and Arthur is not only injured and playing poorly, but also Juve want something for nothing as usual.
We are halfway through January already. We don’t know when we will play Spurs, whose next 2 games are away to Leicester and Chelsea, whereas we are home to Burnley. By that time the table should look a lot nicer, with less than 10 days to Partey’s return (maybe sooner as Ghana can go out).
It’s not all doom and gloom guys – we may get through this even without additions. Winning the Spuds game is likely with a fit first 11 and then we are sitting pretty. You can’t say than Man U, Spuds or West Ham are pulling up trees – whereas our first team is.
Jubentus are always sadist.
As usual Arsenal’s forward planning has been abysmal at a crucial time in the Season.
Theyve known for the entire Season that Elneny and Partey would be going to the AFCON in January.As we know this is also the stage in the Season when Xhaka either manages to pick up red cards or an accumulation of yellows meaning he’ll receive match bans.Throw into the mix injuries and positive Covid tests and the Club are clearly struggling with midfield numbers.This being the case it seems to be an unbelievable decision to loan out AMN without first agreeing a replacement.
If that replacement was to be Arthur Melo the deal should have been agreed prior to the Window opening and finalised as soon as it did…He’s now apparently injured and it would be pointless to take a punt on him if that didn’t start before the end of AFCON.
Personally I believe that the likes of Sanches and Zakaria would be far better options and given Arsenal’s inability to move quickly in the transfer market they might as well try their arm with Bissouma before the rest of the “Big Six” make their moves at the end of the Season.
Surely Arteta realises that there is currently a fantastic opportunity to finish the Season in the fourth CL place…To do this the Club needs to bring in an able central midfielder capable of holding his own in the EPL between now and the end of the Season and a CF capable of filling in when Lacazette doesn’t have the legs and ideally replacing him as he becomes acclimatised to playing for this Arsenal side.
To try and continue with this existing squad would be a thankless task and one which would result in another Season of mid table mediocrity …which would undoubtedly result in Arteta’s demise.
