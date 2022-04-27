Arsenal are claimed to be interested in a deal to sign Nahuel Molina from Udinese this summer, but I’m struggling to understand why we would be.
The Argentine is a regular for the Serie A side, notching up eight goals from his 30 outings this season whilst operating predominantly at wing-back, but there is very little to be impressed by other than his goal tally.
We don’t appear to have any intention of playing with a back five in the long-term, nor do I rate his chances of filling in at right-back or on the right of our midfield ahead of our current options.
I suspect the interest, which was reported by Il Messaggero Veneto, likely stems from the fact that Pablo Mari is currently on loan from Arsenal, and either the club or journalists have looked at that and thought ‘who could he be swapped with?’.
At 24 years-old, he could well meet the transfer policy we currently operate if someone has seen some potential in him, but I’m hoping that this is just another nothing story that goes nowhere personally.
Do you think it is more likely that our scouts have been tasked at looking to find a potential swap deal for Pablo Mari, or is it more likely that the journalists were the ones who went looking for the easy story?
Patrick
Replacement for Cedric?
A 24-year old Argentinian international with fifteen caps, whose contract will only expire in 2026. He’s going to cost a fortune and not a homegrown either
The Djed Spence rumor makes more sense than Molina. Zak Swanson is waiting for his promotion next season and Bellerin is returning
Gai Bellerin is becoming old and won’t suit premier league physicality again. I wish Djed Spence can be done that boy has talent or we go for Nowitch Aron. I also read Nahuel Molina not really good defensively though OK attacking wise.
Yes, Bellerin is 27 and I believe his injuries have badly affected his performances. I think Max Aarons is too short and the oppositions could target his aerial weakness as Chelsea did to Bellerin/ Soares
Rather keep Cedric one more year and have our youngsters serve another year out on loan.
Afterwards they can fill in the backup RB spot.
No need to spend valuable funds, and promoting youth inspires others coming up through the academy.
Yeah a reasonable option. But should we be in the top4 next season, Arsenal would want more quality established players to represent in Champions league. The academic players can be sent on loan for more experience like ESR, Nkethia, Salina etc they can also be used for cup competition.
ARSENAL TRANSFER BUSINESS SUMMER 2022:
INCOMINGS:
GK – Matt Turner – 27yrs – £5mil
RB – Djen Spence – 21 yrs – £3mil
CB – Saliba – 21 yrs – FREE
CDM – Douglas Ruiz – 23 yrs – £25mil
CM – Danilo (Palmeiras) – 21 yrs – £20mil
LW – Cody Gakpo – 22 yrs – £35mil
ST/RW – Gabriel Jesus – 25 yrs – £30mil
ST – Darwin Nunez – 22 yrs – £65mil
TOTAL SPEND = £183mil
OUTGOINGS:
Lucas Torreira £12mil
Matteo Guedounzi £8mil
Nicolas Pepe £25mil
Hector Bellerin £12mil
Ainsley Maitland-Niles £10mil
Bernd Leno £10mil
Cedric Soares £3mil
Pablo Mari £5mil
Reiss Nelson £3mil
Konstantinos Mavropanos £3mil
Runar Alex Runarsson £1mil
Alexandre Lacazette FREE
Mohamed El Neny FREE
Eddie Nketiah FREE
TOTAL SALES = £92mil
NET SPEND = £91mil
SQUAD:
FORWARDS:
Darwin Nunez
Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Martinelli
Cody Gakpo
Bukayo Saka
MIDFIELDERS:
Martin Odegaard
Emile Smith-Rowe
Granit Xhaka
Thomas Partey
Danilo dos Santos de Oliviera
Douglas Luiz
Albert Sambi Lokonga
DEFENDERS:
Kieran Tierney
Nuno Tavares
Gabriel Magalhaes
Ben White
William Saliba
Rob Holding
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Djen Spence
GOALKEEPERS:
Aaron Ramsdale
Matt Turner
Arthur Okonkwo
PLUS 2 OTHER ACADEMY PROSOECTS
Great but few omissions though
Darwin is injury prone and Douglas Luiz is bang average and not promising
Darwin – osimhem
Douglas – de jong (Barca)
3 academy prospect should be
Omari Hutchinson
Marcelo Flores
Brooke notton-cuffY
2004 Maybe you should apply for Arsenal sporting director.
The war chest to a tune of £183 mil in the summer sounds realistic.
Leno will be leaving for free.
But I understand your enthusiasm, this summer have the hallmark to be one of the most interesting in a decade.
In the coming months we are going to be inundated with stories like this of us being ‘claimed’ to be interested in a player by second rate journos who have no more idea than us who we really are interested in. Better to just sit back and let it all go over your head.
dont need alot of changes but need quality upgrade in key positions
saliba back
xhaka out … de jong in
nketiah pepe and lacazette out … nunez plus one in
if cedric leaves will need a right back
What I “think is more likely” Patrick, is that on your regular daily search for wild and spurious rumours, you came across this “Il Messaggero Veneto” obvious falsehood and then thought “Oh Good , that will fit the JA 11.45 slot”!
