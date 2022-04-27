Arsenal are claimed to be interested in a deal to sign Nahuel Molina from Udinese this summer, but I’m struggling to understand why we would be.

The Argentine is a regular for the Serie A side, notching up eight goals from his 30 outings this season whilst operating predominantly at wing-back, but there is very little to be impressed by other than his goal tally.

We don’t appear to have any intention of playing with a back five in the long-term, nor do I rate his chances of filling in at right-back or on the right of our midfield ahead of our current options.

I suspect the interest, which was reported by Il Messaggero Veneto, likely stems from the fact that Pablo Mari is currently on loan from Arsenal, and either the club or journalists have looked at that and thought ‘who could he be swapped with?’.

At 24 years-old, he could well meet the transfer policy we currently operate if someone has seen some potential in him, but I’m hoping that this is just another nothing story that goes nowhere personally.

Do you think it is more likely that our scouts have been tasked at looking to find a potential swap deal for Pablo Mari, or is it more likely that the journalists were the ones who went looking for the easy story?

Patrick