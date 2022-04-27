Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Is there any truth to the rumours of Arsenal’s Nahuel Molina interest? (Opinion)

Arsenal are claimed to be interested in a deal to sign Nahuel Molina from Udinese this summer, but I’m struggling to understand why we would be.

The Argentine is a regular for the Serie A side, notching up eight goals from his 30 outings this season whilst operating predominantly at wing-back, but there is very little to be impressed by other than his goal tally.

We don’t appear to have any intention of playing with a back five in the long-term, nor do I rate his chances of filling in at right-back or on the right of our midfield ahead of our current options.

I suspect the interest, which was reported by Il Messaggero Veneto, likely stems from the fact that Pablo Mari is currently on loan from Arsenal, and either the club or journalists have looked at that and thought ‘who could he be swapped with?’.

At 24 years-old, he could well meet the transfer policy we currently operate if someone has seen some potential in him, but I’m hoping that this is just another nothing story that goes nowhere personally.

Do you think it is more likely that our scouts have been tasked at looking to find a potential swap deal for Pablo Mari, or is it more likely that the journalists were the ones who went looking for the easy story?

Patrick

  2. A 24-year old Argentinian international with fifteen caps, whose contract will only expire in 2026. He’s going to cost a fortune and not a homegrown either

    The Djed Spence rumor makes more sense than Molina. Zak Swanson is waiting for his promotion next season and Bellerin is returning

    Reply

    1. Gai Bellerin is becoming old and won’t suit premier league physicality again. I wish Djed Spence can be done that boy has talent or we go for Nowitch Aron. I also read Nahuel Molina not really good defensively though OK attacking wise.

      Reply

      1. Yes, Bellerin is 27 and I believe his injuries have badly affected his performances. I think Max Aarons is too short and the oppositions could target his aerial weakness as Chelsea did to Bellerin/ Soares

        Reply

  3. Rather keep Cedric one more year and have our youngsters serve another year out on loan.

    Afterwards they can fill in the backup RB spot.

    No need to spend valuable funds, and promoting youth inspires others coming up through the academy.

    Reply

    1. Yeah a reasonable option. But should we be in the top4 next season, Arsenal would want more quality established players to represent in Champions league. The academic players can be sent on loan for more experience like ESR, Nkethia, Salina etc they can also be used for cup competition.

      Reply

  4. ARSENAL TRANSFER BUSINESS SUMMER 2022:

    INCOMINGS:

    GK – Matt Turner – 27yrs – £5mil
    RB – Djen Spence – 21 yrs – £3mil
    CB – Saliba – 21 yrs – FREE
    CDM – Douglas Ruiz – 23 yrs – £25mil
    CM – Danilo (Palmeiras) – 21 yrs – £20mil
    LW – Cody Gakpo – 22 yrs – £35mil
    ST/RW – Gabriel Jesus – 25 yrs – £30mil
    ST – Darwin Nunez – 22 yrs – £65mil

    TOTAL SPEND = £183mil

    OUTGOINGS:

    Lucas Torreira £12mil
    Matteo Guedounzi £8mil
    Nicolas Pepe £25mil
    Hector Bellerin £12mil
    Ainsley Maitland-Niles £10mil
    Bernd Leno £10mil
    Cedric Soares £3mil
    Pablo Mari £5mil
    Reiss Nelson £3mil
    Konstantinos Mavropanos £3mil
    Runar Alex Runarsson £1mil
    Alexandre Lacazette FREE
    Mohamed El Neny FREE
    Eddie Nketiah FREE

    TOTAL SALES = £92mil

    NET SPEND = £91mil

    SQUAD:

    FORWARDS:
    Darwin Nunez
    Gabriel Jesus
    Gabriel Martinelli
    Cody Gakpo
    Bukayo Saka

    MIDFIELDERS:
    Martin Odegaard
    Emile Smith-Rowe
    Granit Xhaka
    Thomas Partey
    Danilo dos Santos de Oliviera
    Douglas Luiz
    Albert Sambi Lokonga

    DEFENDERS:
    Kieran Tierney
    Nuno Tavares
    Gabriel Magalhaes
    Ben White
    William Saliba
    Rob Holding
    Takehiro Tomiyasu
    Djen Spence

    GOALKEEPERS:
    Aaron Ramsdale
    Matt Turner
    Arthur Okonkwo

    PLUS 2 OTHER ACADEMY PROSOECTS

    Reply

    1. Great but few omissions though
      Darwin is injury prone and Douglas Luiz is bang average and not promising
      Darwin – osimhem
      Douglas – de jong (Barca)

      Reply

    2. 2004 Maybe you should apply for Arsenal sporting director.

      The war chest to a tune of £183 mil in the summer sounds realistic.

      Leno will be leaving for free.
      But I understand your enthusiasm, this summer have the hallmark to be one of the most interesting in a decade.

      Reply

  5. In the coming months we are going to be inundated with stories like this of us being ‘claimed’ to be interested in a player by second rate journos who have no more idea than us who we really are interested in. Better to just sit back and let it all go over your head.

    Reply

  6. dont need alot of changes but need quality upgrade in key positions
    saliba back
    xhaka out … de jong in
    nketiah pepe and lacazette out … nunez plus one in
    if cedric leaves will need a right back
    ..

    Reply

  7. What I “think is more likely” Patrick, is that on your regular daily search for wild and spurious rumours, you came across this “Il Messaggero Veneto” obvious falsehood and then thought “Oh Good , that will fit the JA 11.45 slot”!

    Reply

