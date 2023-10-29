Is there now enough depth in the Arsenal squad? Or should we be buying in January?

Is there enough depth in Arteta’s squad?

A lot of questions have been asked this week regarding whether Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad has enough depth to compete and even complete the season. With injures spanning across the entire Premier League, it’s got fans and managers worried how they’re meant to continue to cope with the overflowing of injuries plaguing the league.

Arsenal have seemed to have problems from the very start and not long after signing him, Jurrien Timber was set to miss the entire season because of an ACL injury he picked up in our opening game against Nottingham Forest and since then we’ve had injury after injury piling up. We’ve somehow managed to deal with it, with players getting injured and coming back at different times and luckily, we haven’t had too much of an overload just yet but with such a busy schedule, it is worrying.

Arteta was asked if he think’s his squad has enough depth in his pre-match press conference for Sheffield United this weekend and said this “There is depth, obviously it will depend on the injuries that we pick up and where we have that depth because having injuries in certain lines is going to affect you in a way where you don’t have the right replacement. So far we are coping with it and everybody feels really connected and everybody feels that they have a chance and that’s a really positive thing to have in the squad” Via Arsenal.com

With the latest injuries coming to Gabirel Jesus and Thomas Partey that is going to see them missing for a few weeks, only adds to the pressure on Arteta’s shoulders to try and keep everyone else fit and ready to go. Which means players who normally don’t get a lot of minutes are likely to get a chance and will have to step up to the occasion.

Playing in four different competitions this season, including getting back into the prestigious Champions League from the first time in nearly 7 years and, after being away so long, will want to put their best foot forward but will be difficult with the build up of games and constant niggling injuries that seem to be tormenting the Premier League at the moment.

Hopefully Arteta and Arsenal recruitment team will look to bolster the squad in January and decrease the possibility of more injuries and help Arteta be able to rotate his squad more.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

————————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…