Is there less pressure on the Gunners in Europe?

It would be wrong to say there is no pressure on Arsenal in the Champions League. After all, we are two games away from doing something achieved only once in our history, reaching the European Cup or Champions League final.

Yet our semi-final offers a different kind of tension from the one that exists when we play domestically.

Mikel Arteta has the possibility of lifting both of the biggest prizes available. Yet one competition he would love to win, while one he might feel he has to win. That requires two different mentalities.

Until the Gunners get over the line, they will be mocked as bottlers, accused of going missing when the lights are brightest and lacking the character for the biggest stage.

Europe Offers A Different Pressure

During a 22-year Premier League drought, our squad must have known that unless they built a huge lead at the top of the table, the usual questions would arrive in the title race.

They must have had those conversations in the dressing room.

Our response since the Carabao Cup Final has been poor. Talented players performing with a fear of failure and the Emirates crippled by anxiety.

Both players and fans are looking at each other for reassurance.

Which is why Europe suddenly offers some type of freedom.

On Saturday against Fulham, we kick off with a sense of having to win so as not to lose the title.

I am not saying it would not hurt to be knocked out by Atletico Madrid, but the backlash would be different to what we would face if we finished runners-up to Man City.

Everything To Gain

Our manager keeps trying to remind his players that the next month should be exciting as well as nerve-racking.

That is when growing up, as children, these are the moments they dreamt of being involved in.

Our boss might find it easier in the Spanish capital to create a positive mindset than when he is back in England.

Many in football view Arsenal as the greatest side never to be European champions.

This is a chance to become immortal, to live forever, to create a legacy.

Everything to gain and nothing to lose.