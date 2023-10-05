Is there more pressure on Havertz because Arsenal fans don’t like him?

We hoped that after he scored his first goal for us over the weekend, Kai Havertz’s fortunes would improve. That was not the case, as the German international had another ordinary game against Lens.

Even so, the hope is that he will regain his mojo one day, and Mikel Arteta will continue to play him in the hope that he will.

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot attributes Havertz’s dismal form since joining us to our failure to show him love.

Steve Nichol gave the opinion that Havertz should not have been given “that penalty” as Havertz would have had much more pressure on him than the other players. Imagine if he had missed…..

“I understand what Stevie (Nicol) is saying ‘the game is not done because it’s 2-0’,” said Melchiot on HITC. “But I think the bigger picture is very important.

“The fans don’t like Havertz. He is struggling with that. So, the moment he picks up the ball, then he has a lot of pressure.

“Giving him the ball, it could be the feeling of ‘let me get this guy feeling better because eventually the bigger picture is more important’. That would be the only reason for me to give him the ball.

“But, on the other side, I want to win the game. This (penalty) record. I didn’t even know he had that record. I have seen him taking penalties.”

To some extent, his case makes sense; when Arteta sanctioned a £65 million deal for his signature, some of us didn’t like it, and his effect not being felt immediately made it difficult for some of us to change our opinions about him.

We sang for Havertz on Saturday after he scored. The song was, “Tsamina mina, eh, eh,Waka waka, eh, eh, £60 million down the drain,Kai Havertz scores again.”

While the season is still fresh, let us try to show some affection for the ex-Bayer Leverkusen player in the hopes that he may improve his fortunes at the Emirates.