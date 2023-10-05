Is there more pressure on Havertz because Arsenal fans don’t like him?

We hoped that after he scored his first goal for us over the weekend, Kai Havertz’s fortunes would improve. That was not the case, as the German international had another ordinary game against Lens.
Even so, the hope is that he will regain his mojo one day, and Mikel Arteta will continue to play him in the hope that he will.
Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot attributes Havertz’s dismal form since joining us to our failure to show him love.
Steve Nichol gave the opinion that Havertz should not have been given “that penalty” as Havertz would have had much more pressure on him than the other players. Imagine if he had missed…..
“I understand what Stevie (Nicol) is saying ‘the game is not done because it’s 2-0’,” said Melchiot on HITC. “But I think the bigger picture is very important.
“The fans don’t like Havertz. He is struggling with that. So, the moment he picks up the ball, then he has a lot of pressure.
“Giving him the ball, it could be the feeling of ‘let me get this guy feeling better because eventually the bigger picture is more important’. That would be the only reason for me to give him the ball.
“But, on the other side, I want to win the game. This (penalty) record. I didn’t even know he had that record. I have seen him taking penalties.”
To some extent, his case makes sense; when Arteta sanctioned a £65 million deal for his signature, some of us didn’t like it, and his effect not being felt immediately made it difficult for some of us to change our opinions about him.
We sang for Havertz on Saturday after he scored. The song was, “Tsamina mina, eh, eh,Waka waka, eh, eh, £60 million down the drain,Kai Havertz scores again.”
While the season is still fresh, let us try to show some affection for the ex-Bayer Leverkusen player in the hopes that he may improve his fortunes at the Emirates.
I think the left mezzala role in Arteta’s tactics is more suited to someone who has played DM for years
That kind of player sees the games clearer than what an AM specialist could see, hence the better timing and positioning to attack/ defend. In other words, a box-to-box midfielder with a great stamina and a high tactical understanding
I believe Havertz will make a faster impact if he plays in Odegaard’s position, where he can make diagonal passes and cut inside with his stronger foot
So Arteta and Edu sanction the unneeded transfer, Chelsea laugh all the way to the bank, Havertz become our highest earner and he pocket over 300k per week with minimum efforts.
He is not performing and it’s the fans fault?
The joke in today’s football are the fans. We are the only ones who cares.
Just face it Havertz has talent but lacks ability.
He is like an appendix you can survive with or without it but keeping it could become a bigger problem.
The thing is Some arsenal fans aren’t on the same page with Arteta,what mikel Arteta see’s in Havertz is a player who can transform is team in a way that he thinks and remember Havertz is playing as a 8 and not af a winger or a striker so the demands of scoring goals and providing assist isn’t that much because is work is to only try to disrupt opposition defence to great scoring chances for other.
IMHO l hope things work out for him. The only issue I have with him is just when loses the ball, it’s like he really gives up very quickly and doesn’t even try to make a tackle.
As the manager and his teammates have his back to a large extent the fans as witnessed on Saturday, he just needs to ignore the noise knuckle down and l am sure all will eventually come good.