Is there really a fallout between Gyokeres and Sporting Club because of Arsenal?

In the last few days, several reports have emerged suggesting that there is a fire on the mountain at Sporting Club regarding Viktor Gyokeres’ proposed move to Arsenal.

The striker has reportedly made his intentions clear and wants to leave the Portuguese side after enjoying two very successful seasons. His preferred destination appears to be the Emirates Stadium, which is welcome news for the Gunners, who have made no secret of their desire to sign a top-class striker this summer.

Arsenal continues to push for Gyokeres

Although Benjamin Sesko is also on their radar, Arsenal have been especially keen on Gyokeres and have taken active steps towards making a deal happen. Talks have reportedly been held with both his entourage and Sporting, and while no agreement is in place yet, the Gunners are working hard to get the green light.

Mikel Arteta’s side is determined to strengthen their attack ahead of the new campaign. With Champions League football on the horizon, the club is seeking a forward who can make an immediate impact and offer a different dimension to their frontline. Gyokeres fits the bill in terms of power, work rate, and finishing ability.

No breakdown in relations with Sporting

Despite reports claiming that the relationship between the player and his current club has soured, that narrative appears to be wide of the mark. According to a new report by Sport Witness, the situation behind the scenes is calmer than some sections of the media have suggested.

The report references an event over the weekend where one of his Sporting teammates held a wedding celebration. Gyokeres was reportedly present and was seen conversing in a friendly manner with the wife of the club’s president. This interaction has been interpreted as a sign that tensions may not be as high as some have claimed.

Of course, this does not mean that a transfer is off the table. Gyokeres still wants a move, and Arsenal still want him. What it does indicate is that there is no major falling-out, and the deal could proceed without unnecessary drama.

If Gyokeres is truly the striker Arsenal want to lead the line next season, they must act decisively to bring him in before another suitor swoops in.

