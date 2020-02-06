Is there still a glimmer of hope for Arsenal this season?

Apparently, Rio Ferdinand still believes that the top four positions are still up for grabs. Apart from Liverpool who are almost guaranteed to be champions of England, no other team has hit top form, to be able to lay serious claims to the top four. Ferdinand was talking at BT’s launch of its new, five-year 4-3-3 partnership with the British FAs, Ferdinand said: “It is up for grabs.

“There’s probably four or five teams who can get into that top four…And again time will tell – no one has hit a great run of form in the chasing pack to really say ‘we’re going to get that fourth place’.” Ferdinand was quoted as saying by Football.London.

Truly speaking, no team can seriously lay claim to the top four positions yet; every contender for the top four, seems to be struggling in their own race for the top four; Arsenal included. Currently 10 points of the top, Arsenal still have an outside chance of ending in the top four this season.

After the Winter break, Chelsea, who happens to be the team with the best opportunity of finishing in the top four, will be playing another top four contender, Manchester United. After Manchester United, they then face another top four contender in Tottenham. These two games could either lift Chelsea higher in the table and increase their points, or could push them out of the top four. All these depend on how what results Chelsea can get from those two games against their closest rivals. I see them losing to Manchester United and drawing against the Spuds myself.

Manchester United, apart from playing against Chelsea after the winter break, will also be playing Watford, who is considered outsiders for the top four positions. I predict them beating Chelsea and losing to Watford, who unfortunately have found a way of making life difficult for the traditional premiership big teams.

Leicester United will be playing both Wolves and Manchester City after the winter break and they may likely lose the two games. I said likely here because they seem to be going through some loss of form at the moment. Some weeks ago, they were 2nd in the league table, but now they are 3rd on the table behind Manchester City who lead them with two points. Their next two games may not actually define their season, but it will play a large part in deciding how and where they end the season. Hopefully, the outcome of these games may favour Arsenal.

Arsenal on the other hand play both Newcastle and Everton after the winter break. They may win or lose these games; it all depends on if they are motivated to win. The recent form of Arsenal may not be too bad but it is not encouraging either. These are the types of games that Arsenal should be winning, but then we have several teams we should be beating this season, only to either lose to such teams or draw against them. If Arsenal beat both Newcastle and Everton, then it could spark up positives vibes in the team which may then propel them to ending the season on a high. Who knows, my wishes may just come to pass.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua