Is there still space for Hector Bellerin in Mikel Arteta’s new setup?

What is the future for Hector Bellerin at Arsenal?
Hector Bellerin has been benched in Arsenal’s last two competitive games with Sokratis being preferred as the team’s starting right back.
The setup seems to suggest that Mikel Arteta wants more defensive work done by whoever he plays as his right back.
Bellerin is mostly known for his speed and attacking qualities as a fullback and it could be that Mikel Arteta is trying to ask him to do more on the defensive side of his game.
He had started the previous two Arsenal games with the Gunners conceding two goals in each of those matches.
Mikel Arteta had to do something about his leaky defence and taking out Bellerin from the starting XI seems to have worked.
I don’t think that the Spaniard will be left out of the starting XI for too long, but his current absence raises doubt over his long term future.
Bellerin has just returned from a very long injury layoff and he may need some more time to get better defensively.
Sokratis doesn’t offer much going forward, unlike Bellerin who seems to be one of Arsenal’s best creative outlets when he plays but the Greek man helps at the back.
With Manchester City up next for the Gunners, Arteta may continue to use Sokratis as his right back to combat Raheem Sterling.
The more that Bellerin is not selected as the starting right back the more his future will be speculated on. No player wants to be a bench warmer and Arsenal do need to raise funds.
Gutted at how poor City were…..
Although I wouldn’t be so down if they were to play like that on Wednesday 😄
Sorry your “heroes” lost then Sue. Shame for you. I was also supporting them, THIS TIME ONLY! I am also hypocritical enough to TEMPORARILY support that corruptly owned club, when it aids US!
Not the way he has played the last 3 years, weak, not the greatest crosser, poor poor defender and totally underwhelming for me. Like a few of our players, never dominates his position.
@Reggie .wan Bissaka showed today what a Right back should be doing and Trent Alexander Arnold is amazing .For Bellerin he doesnt have a thing he is good at ,Which is the story of almost every arsenal player
First job of a full back is to defend.
Sadly H B doesn’t.
As for getting up on the outside – king of the stop , check back, pass back.
The signing of Cedric, and Papa being played at R/ B speaks volumes.
Never have rated Bellerin at all as a defender. He can’t defend, even basically well. I’d love to se him sold this summer and the money used wisely to get a PROPER right back.
OT, if you had been told last July, that in March we would have lost fewer Prem games than the then champions, who had got 100 points, how excited would you have felt? It is now the case!
Agree first para’.
Second para. Yes, progress IS being made. We now have to step on, and back M A – provide the man with the tools to continue taking us forward.
How Sokratis plays at right back over Bellerin I’ll never understand!