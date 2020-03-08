Is there still space for Hector Bellerin in Mikel Arteta’s new setup?

What is the future for Hector Bellerin at Arsenal?

Hector Bellerin has been benched in Arsenal’s last two competitive games with Sokratis being preferred as the team’s starting right back.

The setup seems to suggest that Mikel Arteta wants more defensive work done by whoever he plays as his right back.

Bellerin is mostly known for his speed and attacking qualities as a fullback and it could be that Mikel Arteta is trying to ask him to do more on the defensive side of his game.

He had started the previous two Arsenal games with the Gunners conceding two goals in each of those matches.

Mikel Arteta had to do something about his leaky defence and taking out Bellerin from the starting XI seems to have worked.

I don’t think that the Spaniard will be left out of the starting XI for too long, but his current absence raises doubt over his long term future.

Bellerin has just returned from a very long injury layoff and he may need some more time to get better defensively.

Sokratis doesn’t offer much going forward, unlike Bellerin who seems to be one of Arsenal’s best creative outlets when he plays but the Greek man helps at the back.

With Manchester City up next for the Gunners, Arteta may continue to use Sokratis as his right back to combat Raheem Sterling.

The more that Bellerin is not selected as the starting right back the more his future will be speculated on. No player wants to be a bench warmer and Arsenal do need to raise funds.