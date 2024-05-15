Is there to be a late twist in the title race? Supercomputer provides final prediction

Tottenham’s capitulation to Manchester City at home yesterday confirms Aston Villa’s qualification for the next Champions League.

There were wild scenes among the Villa players, but there is another race that may have also been decided.

Spurs needed to avoid defeat to give Arsenal a greater chance of winning the Premier League on the final day of the campaign.

However, City defeated the Lilywhites 2-0 last night, and now Arsenal has it all to do to win the title.

It is effectively out of their hands because they will need City to lose or drop points on the last day. How likely is that to happen?

A supercomputer has now predicted Arsenal and City’s chances of winning the league, with the Citizens facing West Ham and Arsenal hosting Everton.

According to the Daily Mail, the supercomputer gave City an 84 percent chance of winning the title, which means they have a better chance of winning their last game than losing it.

Arsenal is then given a 16 percent chance of becoming the next champions of England on the last day of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Premier League title is now out of our hands, but we just need to work hard and ensure we win our final game of the season.

That way, if Manchester City fails to win their game on the last day of the term, we can win the title.

