Is there too much negativity from Arsenal fans?

Arsenal fans have every right to criticise the team but is there too much of it?

Straight away I will openly admit that there is an abundance of critical articles on this site from all the writers, myself included. There are also some very positive articles and I would suggest that we are close to finding the right balance but even so, is there too much negativity on here and elsewhere?

I have just finished watching a video from Lee Gunner on Youtube and he absolutely rips into the club and I have to say, for the most part, I found him spot on with his analysis.

It has to also be said that the notorious AFTV has been a lot more positive recently, maybe they have listened to the huge amount of criticism they have received, who knows. But generally speaking whatever Arsenal site you visit or Youtube video you watch, there is criticism.

There is the odd exception, Untold Arsenal do conspiracy theories and blame everyone but Arsenal for the clubs woes but then they did not want to see Unai Emery fired so we know where they are coming from.

I find the comments on this site to be a good barometer of feeling among the fans and quite a lot of it is not positive at all, nothing wrong with that but it does give an indication of what I am talking about here.

It is obviously difficult to find positivity when the team is doing poorly, especially when it is clear what needs to be changed but should there be a limit?

Personally, I think fans have every right to be critical but I am against being critical for the sake of it and I do see that starting to creep in.

I did think there were some positives from the Burnely game as an example and acknowledged that in an article, I also found negatives and did an article on that, to me, that is balance but I just feel that some fans simply refuse to see any positives at all.

A classic example is Shkodran Mustafi, I found him to be the best Arsenal defender at the end of last season and I have the same opinion about him under Mikel Arteta but some of my fellow fans simply will never agree with that assessment. No problem with that, it is all about opinions but I honetly feel that if he was man of the match for every game until the end of the season some fans would still call for him to be sold.

That, for me, is being negative for the sake of it.

It does go the other way, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette supporters will never see any bad in these players despite the massive amount of evidence in front of their eyes. So, it is not purely a one-way street.

In conclusion, is there too much negativity from Arsenal fans? I think maybe there is but I am not sure it is totally unjustified either. Which opens up a whole new can of worms, should Arsenal fans rein in their negativity for the sake of it?

What a conundrum.