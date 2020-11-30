Is there underlying issues following the Ozil omission? (Opinion)

Arsenal are seriously struggling for form currently, and while it could be coincidental, the timing ties into the saga surrounding Mesut Ozil.

The former German international hasn’t featured in a competitive match for the Gunners since the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the previous campaign.

Many people have opinions on why this is, with some claiming the rumours that he refused to take a pay-cut played a role, while the manager has reiterated on more than one occasion that the decision was solely a ‘football decision’, as stated ahead of their clash with Rapid Vienna in October (via Arsenal’s official website.

While sections of the fans were in uproar at the decision, most were happy to see the back of him having witnessed him become a luxury that the team could not afford to carry, but since he was officially left out of the playing squad for the Europa and Premier League, our form has diminished.

Since Ozil was officially left out of the squad for the Europa League on October 6, the club has lost all three of their league matches in the division, and only have one goal from open play in any of the six PL matches since that date.

It almost appears as if our side has been cursed by the decision to leave out our highest paid player, and most experienced creative talent, but the crazy thing is that the team hadn’t played him since March and had been doing just fine without him prior to that decision.

Could Ozil be affecting things on the training ground to hamper our progress? Could the morale inside the squad have an issue with the decision on the 32 year-old?

Patrick