Is there underlying issues following the Ozil omission? (Opinion)

Arsenal are seriously struggling for form currently, and while it could be coincidental, the timing ties into the saga surrounding Mesut Ozil.
The former German international hasn’t featured in a competitive match for the Gunners since the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the previous campaign.
Many people have opinions on why this is, with some claiming the rumours that he refused to take a pay-cut played a role, while the manager has reiterated on more than one occasion that the decision was solely a ‘football decision’, as stated ahead of their clash with Rapid Vienna in October (via Arsenal’s official website.
While sections of the fans were in uproar at the decision, most were happy to see the back of him having witnessed him become a luxury that the team could not afford to carry, but since he was officially left out of the playing squad for the Europa and Premier League, our form has diminished.
Since Ozil was officially left out of the squad for the Europa League on October 6, the club has lost all three of their league matches in the division, and only have one goal from open play in any of the six PL matches since that date.
It almost appears as if our side has been cursed by the decision to leave out our highest paid player, and most experienced creative talent, but the crazy thing is that the team hadn’t played him since March and had been doing just fine without him prior to that decision.
Could Ozil be affecting things on the training ground to hamper our progress? Could the morale inside the squad have an issue with the decision on the 32 year-old?
No I do not think he is affecting morale on the training pitch.
Not having him as an option to help with creativity is whats not helping along with negative tactics that every other team in the league knows how to play against.
Since football resumed we we very quick in the press, we fought for every ball, we were very compact defending as a team.
certain players were given key roles against teams like AMN for instance.
None of that is happening and we are extremely predictable, we dont have different options.
I for one hope Ozil gets back into the squad and has a great time playing before he leaves in the summer
I do too, Val 👍
Arteta and the clueless board should bury their pride in shame and bring back ozil in January.
A lazy ozil is far better than a fit xhaka and ceballos combined.
Partey and ozil will improve the midfield.
I knew Xhaka will be scapegoat, once thinks doesn’t come good, why don’t fan favorite captain do like the likes of Mane,dribble defenders and score.
No i dont think Ozil was that influential that it makes a jot of difference. I wish he had gone in the summer and we weren’t talking yet again about him. The biggest error Arsenal have made is not paying him off (if of course he would accept it instead of staying here for doing nothing) or getting him somehow off our books. All he is, is an excuse for people to use to try and make an issue out of him. I thinks it is sad he hasn’t got more about him to allow this situation to go on, its embarrassing for him but then again if i was getting 300 big ones for being a ball boy at training, i might do the same but im not a fallen footballer.