Is this a warning for Arteta to be careful of burning out Saka?

We all love Buyako Saka and he is the most exciting youngster (no, the most exciting player) in every Arsenal game he is chosen for. But does Arteta rely on him just a little too much?

The coach admitted that it is a difficult balancing act when he told Arsenal.com last week: “It is (difficult) at the moment because he’s been a real threat,” Arteta said. “He’s involved in a lot of goals all the time and his consistent performances make him a starter obviously.

“I’m not going to put a brake on his development or how much he can do week in, week out. We have to support him and give him the best possible advice all the time, and then manage his minutes so he can maintain this level.

“It’s a fine balance, but at the same time he’s 19 years old and we have to protect him.”

This is definitely something that we should be concerned about, looking at these statistics compiled by Art De Roche, who is a journalist for The Athletic.

We all remember how Arsene Wenger burnt out Jack Wilshere at an early age, and possibly Martinelli last season was a little overused and eventually succumbed to injury.

We MUST not let the same thing happen to Bukayo Saka, we really need both him and Martinelli to be ready to start next season with full fitness.

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s most used outfield player in the PL + EL with 2,066 minutes The Man City loss showed again that usage goes beyond what is expected of most players At 19, he’s Arsenal’s present but they can’t jeopardise his role in their futurehttps://t.co/AjeMLxsNOM — Art de Roché (@ArtdeRoche) February 23, 2021

Should Arteta start resting Saka a little bit more?