Is this Arsenal side now “mature” enough to go all the way in the Champions League?

With the 3-0 win over Monaco, Arsenal rose to third on the Champions League log. With two games remaining, the Gunners are well-positioned to secure a spot in the UCL top 8. Finishing in the top 8, they won’t need to play in the knockout phase playoffs; they’ll automatically qualify for the round of 16.

Despite the enthusiasm of many for Arsenal to win the Premier League, they are currently 6 points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have played one fewer game. Even with a superior performance, Arsenal requires the Reds to concede points in order to secure the league title.

The UCL offers an opportunity this season. Manchester City and Real Madrid are underperforming. I don’t think they (or any other top European team) can beat us over two games.

Even when our Gunners don’t perform at their peak, we have a hidden asset: set pieces, which have proven to be reliable so far this season.

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Monaco, Mikel Merino hinted at why Arsenal has what it takes to go all the way in the UCL. He stated that the team’s maturity, their ability to react in games without panicking, and their ability to remain calm and composed make them a highly mature team.

Merino said: “We have a really mature team. You can see in some phases of the game where obviously you’re not going to be 90 minutes being on top of the opponent and just dominating, and you will have phases where you will have to defend.

“And in those phases where the team is not maybe in control of the game, we can manage it, and I think the players are not panicking when they don’t have the control of the game. So they are calm, composed and that shows maturity in that aspect too.”

If Arsenal sets the goal of lifting the Champions League, they can do so. Last season, when no one gave them a chance, they reached the UCL quarters. Being third in the league table just insinuates how competitive they are.

Players like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba need to start winning major trophies to gain recognition for their greatness at the levels they are playing at.

Do you believe that this “mature” Arsenal team has the potential to win the Champions League?

Jack Anderson

