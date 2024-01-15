Is this Barcelona star the perfect buy to revamp Arsenal’s midfield?

This winter, Arsenal have been linked with excellent midfielders such as Martin Zubimendi, Amadou Onana, and Douglas Luiz, and most Gunners would agree that any of them would push the club to the next level. However, due to Arsenal’s inability to spend much this winter, it seems improbable that any of them will be signed this winter.

A marquee midfielder signing may have to wait until the summer. With Thomas Partey back in action, Arsenal’s midfield should not be a concern.

However, in the summer, the search for a midfielder may be on, and it may not be confined to the three stated above. There will be additional options to think about. According to journalist Sam Dean, one of these other options should be Frankie de Jong.

Speaking on Charles Watts’ Inside Arsenal YouTube platform, he described why the Dutch midfielder could be the midfielder Arteta needs to sign: “The other player I think Arsenal should really look at… In the longer term, they need to, sort of, revamp the midfield. I look at Barcelona, look at Frenkie de Jong, and think that is a player who perfectly suits Arsenal’s system, perfectly understands the kind of football Arteta wants to play. He can play as a 6 and as an 8, just like Declan Rice; those two would work really well together.”

Arsenal may strike gold if they attempt to sign the Barcelona midfielder. Barcelona is well-known for being willing to cash in on their players if a decent offer comes in. They were going to transfer the ex-Ajax star to Manchester United in 2022, but the agreement fell through since the player refused.

Unlike Manchester United, Arsenal may have an easier time getting De Jong because he has already stated that he would not be opposed to coming to Arsenal.

“In my mind, I have had the following list for a long time: Ajax-Arsenal-Barcelona, call it the Marc Overmars route,” once said de Jong.

“But then again, if you can go directly to Barcelona, then you are right where you want to be. Faster than you ever dared to dream.”

What do you think our chances are of tempting De Jong away from Barcelona?

Sam P

NO MORE WINS! – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan look back at another 2-0 loss this time to Liverpool in the Fa cup

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…