Is this birthday-boy the only possible replacement for Aubameyang?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is heavily linked with the exit door this summer, and having scored 20 goals in all competitions thus far, he could be hard to replace.

We are linked with a number of young, or up-and-coming strikers who could potentially bring in those numbers, but there is one player who has been at it all season in the Premier League already.

Raul Jimenez already has 22 goals in all competitions and is believed to be of interest to Arsenal, as well as a number of other clubs.

The Mexican international will be trying his best to enjoy his 29th birthday today despite being in lockdown, and while he has previously insisted he is happy with his current club, he is coming into the latter years of his playing days, and the chance to move to a top side could prove attractive.

Wolves are not expected to let their star go cheaply however, with an £80 Million asking price supposedly mooted, but if we were to sell Aubameyang, that will leave a huge gap in our goal threat.

The Gabon international is supposedly being eyed by a number of top teams, with a supposed £50 Million asking price on his head due to his contract situation, but should we be forced to lose PEA, the arrival of Jimenez would be a hugely exciting one.

The Wolves striker is almost two years younger than Aubz, and the two have had similar seasons in terms of goals scored and importance to their side. The only issue would be where Alexander Lacazette would fit, as Jimenez solely plays through the middle, although there is also talk that the Frenchman may depart the club this summer.

Is there any other realistic option to replace the goals of Aubamayang? Is it that unlikely that Arsenal would pay £80 Million if £50+ Million was covered by Aubz exit?

Patrick