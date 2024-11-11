Is this Brighton midfielder the perfect replacement for Thomas Partey next summer?

Thomas Partey has been a standout performer for the Gunners this season; he has not only made himself always available but has also delivered quality performances week in and week out. Whether playing as a right back or in the #6 position, the Ghana international has consistently demonstrated exceptional quality.

Although many believe he has done enough to deserve a new deal with Arsenal, as his current contract ends next summer, it remains uncertain whether he will receive that extension. Thomas Partey’s situation is intriguing, and if Arsenal chooses to part ways with him, I’m now convinced the only suitable replacement would be Carlos Baleba.

During Manchester City’s match against Brighton, most Gooners were likely impressed by the Seagulls’ fierce retaliation against our main rivals, but in the midst of it all, Carlos Baleba undoubtedly stole the show.

Baleba’s halftime entry drastically changed the game’s dynamics, quickly overshadowing his absence from the starting lineup. The Brighton midfielder is a player whose reputation for commanding the midfield is well-known. The 20-year-old recently showcased his abilities against Manchester City.

Baleba vs. Man City

▫️95% Pass Accuracy

▫️100% Successful Long Balls

▫️100% Successful Dribbles

▫️1 Key Pass

▫️1 Big Chance Created

▫️5/11 Ground Duels Won

▫️3 Tackles

His ball-carrying abilities are extraordinary. He transformed the game from a one-sided affair into a fierce contest. His performance Saturday evening was the perfect illustration of a game changer. What a player he is, with his fearless drive of the ball up the pitch, his press resistance, and his physical strength.

If you were unsure about him before and watched his performance against City, he is a midfielder worth every top team’s consideration for the 2025 transfer windows.

Indeed, Partey has been one of the standout performers this season. The finest midfielder for Arsenal. However, if he leaves, we will need to find a suitable replacement for his role. Even if he stays, bringing on board someone to learn from him could ultimately serve as a wise decision for how to cope with Partey’s eventual departure.

Baleba ought to be considered the Thomas Partey heir. The Cameroonian is a formidable midfielder; there’s a blend of strength and composure reminiscent of Partey in him.

What do you think?

