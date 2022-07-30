Is this Chelsea star going to be Arsenal’s ‘mystery winger’ signing?

Should Arsenal try to buy this Chelsea man?

After Arsenal failed to land their number one winger target in Raphinha, there has been little to no talk of signing an alternative.

Leroy Sane, Cody Gakpo and Pedro Neto’s name has appeared, but there hasn’t been anything concrete about it.

It is clear that the club’s hierarchy see the attacking wing position as a priority heading into the next season.

Arsenal fans trying to figure out who’s the “mystery winger” we’re trying to sign pic.twitter.com/XG4zP3pjtl — Bhavs (@bhavss14) July 23, 2022

Signing a winger who can operate as a center forward would be the best-case scenario of being prepared for a lengthy lay-off, should it come, towards Gabriel Jesus’ way.

PSV’s Gakpo is one player who can play as a center forward and a winger with almost equal effect. But if Arsenal want a player with Premier League experience, then why shouldn’t they keep an eye on Chelsea’s Timo Werner.

Chelsea are prepared to let Timo Werner leave on loan and it could also include a buy option. He's in both Juventus and RB Leipzig lists, nothing close to be completed yet. 🇩🇪 #CFC Newcastle have not opened direct talks to sign Timo, as of today. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2022

The German was one of the most lethal strikers in world football, when he was plying his trade with former side RB Leipzig.

He scored an astonishing 93 goals and assisted 40 times at Red Bull Arena in just 158 appearances.

Although he has lost his shine at London club Chelsea, a new adventure somewhere else might put him back on the European charts.

The case of signing Werner is strengthened with the Blues open to letting the 26-year-old depart, either on a temporary or permanent basis.

Arsenal can go for a loan with an option to buy move, which will be the safest bet. If Werner performs well, they can acquire him without paying a bonus on top of the agreed fee.

If things go awry, the Gunners won’t be forced to sign him outright.

It is a deal which not only suits the North London outfit but Werner himself. The German international is already acclimatized to London and the Premier League.

Thus, there won’t be a “settling-in” period. Werner is the right profile of player that Arsenal have been actively seeking in their project.

His addition will add a whole new dimension to the frontline of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Yash Bisht