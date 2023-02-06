Is this end of Mohamed Elneny’s career at Arsenal?

Mohamed Elneny did well towards the end of last season and earned a new deal at Arsenal.

The Egyptian was seen as the ideal backup to Thomas Partey, who is often injured, but he, too, has become injury-prone.

Elneny missed some matches earlier in the season because of an injury and has now come down with another physical problem.

It could keep him on the sidelines for a long time and the Premier League injury expert Ben Dinnery believes it will be months and not weeks that the midfielder will be out.

This means he probably will not play for Arsenal again, as his one-year deal runs out in the summer.

Dinnery tells Football Insider:

“It looks as though Elneny is facing a severe injury at Arsenal.

“We’re certainly talking months on the sidelines instead of weeks with this one.

“I understand that it is very touch-and-go whether Elneny will even play again this season.

“The arrival of Jorginho in January is a good indicator that Mikel Arteta feels vulnerable and fragile in those positions.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny did so well towards the end of last season and deserved to be handed a new deal.

However, the injuries he has suffered this season clearly show that he is ageing and we have to move him on as soon as the end of this season.

