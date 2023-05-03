Is this England international the perfect defensive backup for Arsenal?

In four games without William Saliba, Arsenal has conceded 11 goals. Without the Frenchman, their defence is nothing, which is dangerous. Arteta must, in the summer, make sure he gets his central defence in order.

Jakub Kiwior needs to be given chances to step up, and to show why Arsenal did everything to sign him. With the left side of the defence sorted, the right side needs to be sorted. William Saliba has proven his class when fit, but it’s not fair that Arsenal’s defence is struggling like that without him despite Rob Holding looking solid enough as his backup

Rob Holding, who’s been filling in for him when he’s unavailable, has shown he can’t be trusted. Arsenal needs to move on from him. And the Daily Mail claims Arteta has already identified who he wants to sign as a capable backup to Saliba.

Crystal Palace Marc Guehi has emerged as a defensive transfer option for Arsenal. The former Blue has been outstanding in Crystal Palace’s colours in the Premier League. Palace’s not being in the relegation race can be attributed to how solid Guehi and Joachim Anderson have been in their central defence.

The England international has been dependable for the Eagles; since joining them in 2021, he has managed 78 appearances, and this season, he has raked in 33. Arsenal may have to get him at a premium, considering he still has about three years until the end of his current deal at Selhurst Park.

The 22-year-old would no doubt be raring to go were he to join Arsenal, considering his experience playing in the Premier League. With Guehi, do you think the uncertainty about Arsenal’s defence will be a thing of the past?

Daniel O

