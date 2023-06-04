Is this free agent from the Bundesliga the perfect backup to Zinchenko?

Kieran Tierney is set to leave Arsenal, and although there’s not been much talk of who replaces him in Arteta’s squad,

Dean Jones claims Arteta has his eyes on Borrussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro.

“Their options for finding a new left-back are pretty limited because there are very few players intelligent and versatile enough to carry out the role so specifically that Arteta is looking for,” said Jones on Give Me Sport.

“One other player I had mentioned to me recently is Raphael Guerreiro, who just announced his exit from Borussia Dortmund. I don’t think it progressed significantly since then, and I know there are a couple of clubs on the continent further down the road with him, but he’s got that ability to play in midfield and to position himself in half-spaces that open up opportunities that Arteta finds so important, which is interesting.”

This is what the Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl spoke about Guerreiro: “We made Rapha an improved offer for two years plus an option,” Kehl said. “The talks were always conducted in a fair and correct manner. We would have liked to keep him, but in the end we weren’t able to come to an agreement.”

“Here, too, we stand for a clear plan, a direction, because Rapha is about to turn 30 and wanted a contract for an even longer period.”

The Spaniard is set to leave Dortmund this summer when his deal expires. Arteta sees him as the perfect player to challenge Oleksander Zinchenko at left back, and it may look easy to present him with a contract offer.

However, it will not be as easy as that. The Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims the Spaniard is wanted at Bayern Munich, and there’s a chance he wouldn’t reject their advances. Hence, Arsenal will have to battle Bayern Munich for his signing.

❗️Excl. News #Guerreiro: It’s decided! He‘s also a transfer target for the new FC Bayern transfer board with boss Rummenigge – confirmed! It’s still hot but no agreements yet. In the last days there were new talks about him internally. Guerreiro is open to join Bayern as he has… pic.twitter.com/tYxP36H9ql — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 2, 2023

If Arsenal want to win his race, presenting the 29-year-old with a long-term deal could be the trick. Guerreiro Arteta could be adding another aspect to his attack. With 14 assists and six goals last season, that’s a player who could influence Arsenal’s attack next season; he could help bridge the quality gap between them and Manchester City.

