“Is this guy even a goalkeeper?” Pundit slams Raya for diving before Kane took penalty

Rafael van der Vaart has criticised David Raya for his actions before Harry Kane’s spot-kick last night.

Raya has been a pivotal figure for Arsenal this season, assuming the number-one goalkeeper role from Aaron Ramsdale. He has generally performed well and was instrumental in the Gunners’ victory over FC Porto via penalties in the Champions League round of 16.

Despite initially facing scepticism from fans when replacing Ramsdale, Raya has won their support and has been tipped to contribute to Arsenal’s trophy aspirations.

However, his handling of Kane’s penalty left much to be desired, prompting criticism from Van der Vaart and others.

The former Premier League star said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Take a look at Raya. Is this guy even a goalkeeper?

“Kane doesn’t even make a movement but Raya just falls to the ground already.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Penalties are tricky for goalkeepers to save and Raya has already shown weeks ago that he can save them, so last night should not make us question his ability on spot kicks.

In the return leg, we will need Raya to pull off some very big saves to help us win the game.

