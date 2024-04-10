“Is this guy even a goalkeeper?” Pundit slams Raya for diving before Kane took penalty

Rafael van der Vaart has criticised David Raya for his actions before Harry Kane’s spot-kick last night.
Raya has been a pivotal figure for Arsenal this season, assuming the number-one goalkeeper role from Aaron Ramsdale. He has generally performed well and was instrumental in the Gunners’ victory over FC Porto via penalties in the Champions League round of 16.
Despite initially facing scepticism from fans when replacing Ramsdale, Raya has won their support and has been tipped to contribute to Arsenal’s trophy aspirations.
However, his handling of Kane’s penalty left much to be desired, prompting criticism from Van der Vaart and others.
The former Premier League star said, as quoted by The Sun:
“Take a look at Raya. Is this guy even a goalkeeper?
“Kane doesn’t even make a movement but Raya just falls to the ground already.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Penalties are tricky for goalkeepers to save and Raya has already shown weeks ago that he can save them, so last night should not make us question his ability on spot kicks.
In the return leg, we will need Raya to pull off some very big saves to help us win the game.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I thought it was a weak effort, but there is no doubt he was instrumental in us making the quarter finals. You win some, you lose some.
I though Raya was poor last night. But that was last night.
Raya was awful last night Reggie – he was nearly at the centre circle on occasions!!
His so called distribution strength saw him bowling the ball out to one of the back four 99% of the time and for the penalty, he was diving to his right before Kane had finished his run up!!
Still, as SueP correctly says, his penalty heroics against Porto and city in the CS has to be considered and remembered.
As I said ken, last night he was poor. He was brought in as an upgrade on Ramsdale and I am struggling to think how Ramsdale would have been worse against Bayern, than Raya. I am not convinced by him but in the league, because we are top, I cant knock him either. Last night, he didn’t convince. In fact, he looked totally out of his depth.
Agree, but if I was to point out that he’s playing to instructions, I would be accused of not backing the system… funny old game!!
“Totally out of his depth?” Oh come on Reggie, you can do better than that!
Such OTT criticism for basically ONE mistake where he came out too far. Context and sensible comments are important . They are both missing in your post!
I disagree Jon.
He was all over the place in THIS game and the ball was a hot potato whenever he had it.
He never tried to calm down the situation and his distribution was confined to the back four.
Everyone has a bad game and, maybe out of his depth was a tad OTT but he certainly was in the deep end without a paddle last night!!
So much so, that I would think about throwing Ramsdale in to said deep end in the return match and see if he would sink or swim – he wouldn’t do any worse in my opinion.
Ken1945
I’ve been pretty convinced by Raya most of the time although it took a bit of time before the defence and Raya got used to each other. In the first city game I thought he was a bundle of nerves in the first half and then settled down and this has occurred a couple of times since imo.
Until Ramsdale got sidelined, that was never something I had associated with him – in fact quite the opposite.
I couldn’t agree more with you regarding Raya’s feeble showing against Kane’s penalty and I can only wonder at how he could then have been so self assured in the Porto game.