Is this how Arsenal will have two different teams for the League and the Europa?

Hi fellow Gunners, I personally can’t wait for the season to start. by Ishan
I am very optimistic for this new season with the signings we have made. We should thoroughly expect Jesus and Zinchenko to hit the ground running, and I am sure Vieira will come up to speed soon (he has big boots to fill with that surname and I hope we Gooners go easy on him at least in his first season!)
Last season we had a paper thin squad that, especially in the second half of the season, and that cost us the top four. I think Edu and Arteta are cognizant of this and IMO are creating two different teams for PL and EL.
Below is my expected line up, assuming PL is priority in terms of finishing top 4 as a basic criterion along with potentially finishing top 3. This will help rotate the squad nicely and everyone will get decent gametime, barring any major injuries. Not sure how our line up would look like in the FA cup and League cup, but my take is PL/FA will be same team & EL/Carabao will be same team.
|Premier Lge
|Jesus
|Martinelli
|Odegaard
|Saka
|Xhaka
|Partey
|Tierney
|Gabriel
|white
|Tomi
|Ramsdale
|Europa Lge
|Nketiah
|ESR
|Viera
|Marquinhos
|Xhaka
|Lokonga
|Zinchenko
|Saliba
|holding
|Soares
|Turner
Also, I believe one of the main reasons we lost out on top 4 is the mentality in big games. I was sure we were missing out on top 4 when we lost to Crystal Palace. It was clear that 11 Patrick Vieiras were playing against us, even though on paper we were better in terms of talent, as they were fighting tooth and nail. They made life difficult for us and our boys just wilted under the pressure of expectations.
Somehow, we seem to perform well when expectations are low or none at all. This season Arteta and the team management has to really work on mental conditioning of the players, otherwise huge outlays on players will go down the drain, even if it requires hiring somebody as mental conditioning coach or Arteta taking this role on himself.
On the whole let’s be optimistic and trust the process. Onwards and upwards.
Ishan Srivastava (I am from India and I am a hardcore Arsenal fan since 1999)
Why is xhaka in both line ups,elneny ain’t that bad.LOL!!!
Elneny is so much better than Xhaka or Partey and Zinchenko at LB? What are you smokin’?
he was typically wrong in his selection. i dont know what hatred he has for nkatia that have that have put so much efforts together to lift us last year?
I think Zinchenko wouldn’t have joined us if he wasn’t assured of a starting midfield role. My prediction for:
EPL games:
…………………………. Ramsdale
Tomiyasu . Saliba . Magalhaes . Tierney
…………………………… Partey
………. Odegaard …………. Zinchenko
Saka ………………………………………………. Martinelli
…………………………… Jesus
Cup games:
………………………. Turner
Soares . White . Mari . Tavares
……………………… Elneny
…………. Vieira …………. Xhaka
Marquinhos ………………… Smith-Rowe
…………………….. Nketiah
Much close this one. Also Viera would deputize well for Odegaard in the league games. He might even start some matches as arguably his final balls are much more deadlier than Ode.
And agree that Zinchenko will definitely make the starting lineup in the league games.
Yeah, I also can’t wait to watch Vieira play as a starter
I dont think Zinny will get a start ahead if Xhaka in the middle. I think Tavares and Maquinhos shuld be loaned out leaving Nelson as back up for Saka.
I watched Marquinhos in our new jersey on Arsenal’s latest promotional video. Pepe and Nelson aren’t there, so I bet they’ve been offered to other clubs
I like your selection a bit, but i am not comfortable when you exclude Nkatia from the EPL games. I think he has been a good baller since last season as at the time he was given opportunity to lead the line.
If we can’t score in the first half of our EPL game, Nketiah would likely play in the second half to help Jesus. We’ve seen them play together with 3-5-2 formation in Nuremberg
Can’t see zinchenko joining to be our europa league LB – again, he could have stayed at City or joined a CL team if he was happy to be a backup player.
Anyway, we may have two distinct teams as shown for the early stages of the EL, but it will all depend on the quality of the opposition and other priorities. When things get tough, we’ll have to decide whether to pick a stronger team or roll the dice if we don’t consider the EL to be so important
You are very correct! We need to not underrate any team this coming season, and, take every match very serious so that at the end of the season we can win something meaning.
You guys forget Tierney will be injured roughly half the games so Zinchenko will have plenty of games as LB for the best XI.
Our first 5 games are Palace Leicester Bournemouth Fulham Villa. This means we can rotate heavily early doors. With 5 subs 23 players should get game time at least every second game. Saliba White Gabriel will rotate first 5 games as will Odegaards Vieira and ESR. Saka Pepe Marquinos Martinelli will rotate heavily as starters and from the bench. Jesus and Nketia too will rotate and replace each other regularly especially with the 5 sub rule. Injuries will also bite soon enough meaning only Turner might not play until Sept 8th when the EL starts. So no I do not see two teams at all just a ccontinual rotation game by game.
I can see subs being used during games but definitely not much rotation of starting line ups. Hopefully if we are winning games you do not change a winning team, unless of course if you have to, like Tear-knee breaking again.
The sane to arsenal rumour sounds too good to be true,woulda love to have olise but i won’t mind we move for sane who’s got a lot of experience.we need that fierce rivalry in the right flank just like we’ve got in the left flank and i have a feeling nketiah will push jesus or both guys excel playing together.
Do you think with all the good running form Elneny is enjoying now.yet he has no place in both lineups?🤔🤔 Think again pls.
i believe your line ups are wrong and that we will be playing 3 at the back. Both Nket and Jesus up front