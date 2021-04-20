“Is this how far we’ve fallen?” Ian Wright laments Arsenal’s latest antics

Ian Wright has reacted to Arsenal’s decision to be a founding member of the European Super League and he says it is shameful.

The Gunners are facing a growing backlash from their fans and former players over their decision to join the new competition.

The 12 founding members of the competition are purely motivated by greed and it is shocking that the Gunners agreed to join.

Arsenal has been struggling to play in the Champions League since 2017 and this is another season that they will miss out on the top four again.

Mikel Arteta’s men can win the Europa League and earn an automatic ticket, but becoming a founding member of the Super League means they won’t need to worry about top four any more.

This is because it would guarantee them a slot in the competition every year and Wright says they have been so poor lately that they had to accept a shortcut to success.

He told his Twitter followers: “I literally couldn’t believe it when I saw Arsenal’s name.

“This is the same Arsenal that was only just, a couple of weeks ago, commended for its tribute to David Rocastle.

“God, he would be turning in his grave knowing what’s going on now.

“Is this how far we’ve fallen? That we are now getting into competitions because we’re not good enough to get into [the Champions League].

“So, to the detriment of the English game, we’re getting a seat to the table we have no right to be at. It’s shameful. I’ve heard that word used, it is shameful.”