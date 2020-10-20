Is this Instagram Aubameyang responding to his critics?

Is Aubameyang sending a message to his critics?

It seems as though Aubameyang has sent out a message to the haters and the doubters. All well and good as long as he proves them wrong!

The Mirror has reported that Aubameyang posted on his Instagram story a message that said: “a lot of bla bla, at the end we speak as usual.” Now this could mean anything but given that he has come under fire for his recent performances, it could be in response to that.

Without a goal in his last four league games, it is not about the goals, it is the work rate, it is the intensity and he doesn’t seem to be the same player that we had in the games at Wembley, or in the game against Fulham at the beginning of the season.

I love Aubameyang and always will, as a player and as a person! But if a player is not playing to the standard in which we all have grown to expect from him then surely there is something wrong.

We are five games into the premier league season and yes it is going to be a tough season with the way things have gone and the unprecedented times we are living, but that is the life of a footballer, playing every three days, and being in every competition if they want to win trophies every season, this is something they have to be used to if want to be top players.

Of course, every player will have an off day and a quiet day, they are human at the end of the day, but for Aubameyang, ever since the Fulham game, for me he has not been himself. Is it that the level of expectation and the weight off his shoulders has been lifted because he has signed a new contract? Well only he knows.

Although his message may not be for those critics, there is a change in him and whatever the change is, I hope he very quickly fixes it and gets back to being the lethal, cheeky and unpredictable player that we have all grown to, and will continue to love. Gooners?

Shenel Osman