Is this likely to be Eddie Nketiah’s last season at Arsenal?

Eddie Nketiah’s time at the Emirates could be up. According to Fichajes, the Arsenal striker is no longer a cog in Arteta’s project. In fact, the North Londoners are eager to cash in on the Hale End graduate. According to the Spanish publication, the striker’s price tag has been set at £43 million.

Nketiah’s current contract was set to expire in 2027, giving Arsenal enough leverage to sell him at a premium. Notably, several Premier League clubs will be interested in the transfer. Crystal Palace was interested in making the trade in the summer, but Mikel Arteta was unwilling to let him go.

I believe Arteta has realized he can’t rely on the 24-year-old. In 24 league games, he has only scored five goals, the last of which came in October. Looking at Arsenal’s impressive record of 31 goals in 7 games, one might assume Nketiah had a hand in these goals, but he did not. In fact, it’s evident that he’s lost favor; even when Arsenal’s first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus was sidelined in recent weeks, the Englishman continued to warm the bench, with Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz chosen. He’s only been left to make substitute appearances once others have taken care of business.

Nketiah’s potential exit may leave some Gooners disappointed. It’s a shame he didn’t reach his prime at the Emirates. But, given Arsenal’s persistent transfer links to top strikers, there is a reason to believe that a better striker will replace him.

Darren N

