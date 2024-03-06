Is this likely to be Eddie Nketiah’s last season at Arsenal?

Eddie Nketiah’s time at the Emirates could be up. According to Fichajes, the Arsenal striker is no longer a cog in Arteta’s project. In fact, the North Londoners are eager to cash in on the Hale End graduate. According to the Spanish publication, the striker’s price tag has been set at £43 million.
Nketiah’s current contract was set to expire in 2027, giving Arsenal enough leverage to sell him at a premium. Notably, several Premier League clubs will be interested in the transfer. Crystal Palace was interested in making the trade in the summer, but Mikel Arteta was unwilling to let him go.
I believe Arteta has realized he can’t rely on the 24-year-old. In 24 league games, he has only scored five goals, the last of which came in October. Looking at Arsenal’s impressive record of 31 goals in 7 games, one might assume Nketiah had a hand in these goals, but he did not. In fact, it’s evident that he’s lost favor; even when Arsenal’s first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus was sidelined in recent weeks, the Englishman continued to warm the bench, with Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz chosen. He’s only been left to make substitute appearances once others have taken care of business.
Nketiah’s potential exit may leave some Gooners disappointed. It’s a shame he didn’t reach his prime at the Emirates. But, given Arsenal’s persistent transfer links to top strikers, there is a reason to believe that a better striker will replace him.
Darren N
I think its best for both parties that he moves on. He is not a 6 or 7 team player. Might do okay at Luton or a team outside the top 7. But he is being wasted om the bench.
All the best eddie time for someone to challenge jesus
I would sell Jesus as well.
Yes , thinks he needs to move on and rescue his career, a decent player that serves us well in the absences of the Brazilian.
But fans and armchair managers struggle with his pay package, though no fault of his.
I doubt if Eddie’s prepared to take a pay cut, because I doubt that any other club would pay his £100K per week.
That wage rise was potty imo. Will that mean that the club will have to revise its valuation of EN, Jax?
Yes Sue, I suppose selling him quite cheaply would offset his pay package. Unless we could loan him & pay some of his wages, but I doubt that he’d accept that.
Isn’t Nelson, another who ought to go IMO, on the same sort of deal?
Arsenal must sell Nketiah, Zinchencko, Partey, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Cedric, Ramsdale,ESR and Jorginho in summer transfer window to balance the books and raise funds to help strengthen the team. Zubimendi and Ederson should be our new defensive midfielders, while, Arsenal should definitely bring in Benjamin Sesko (ST) and Ferdi Kadioglu /Jorrel Hato (LB).
Perhaps you could explain Wayne why a Club would be willing to match the current wages paid to Nketiah given that he is not a first team regular?.In the case of Partey, ESR, Tierney and Zinchenko, while they are all fine players, they have an injury prone record which is likely to severely limit their resale value ?Basically Wayne your assertion that we “must” sell these players is easier said than done and in practical terms we may be obliged to retain the likes of Zinchenko and ESR.As for the recruitment targets you mention,Hato would certainly be a priority for me but I confess to being unaware of the Ederson you mention as a DM?
That is an awful lot of players on your list.
Should’ve been sold long ago, I can only see that his value has lowered over this season and we’ll get less and less the longer we keep him.