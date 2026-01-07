Arsenal News Gooner News

Is this Mikel Arteta’s best team since he has been at Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta has been steadily building a team capable of winning the Premier League since taking charge of Arsenal in 2019. After arriving from Manchester City, where he served as assistant manager, the Spaniard was confident he could construct a competitive and resilient side in North London.

Steady progress under Arteta

Although Arsenal have yet to secure a league title during Arteta’s tenure, there has been clear and sustained progress. Season by season, the team has improved in structure, mentality and consistency. Since the 2022/2023 campaign, the Gunners have been among the most reliable performers in the league, regularly competing at the highest level and positioning themselves as genuine title contenders.

Over six years at the Emirates, Arteta has overseen the development of one of the strongest squads in Europe. His approach has focused on long term planning rather than short term fixes, with an emphasis on building a unified group capable of challenging domestically and beyond. That patience appears to be paying dividends, with Arsenal now widely viewed as a team that can realistically lift major honours.

The most recent summer transfer window further strengthened the squad, as several new players were added to enhance depth and quality. Those additions underlined the sense that Arsenal now possess a group with the balance, experience and talent required to win trophies. Arteta has overseen numerous signings and departures during his time at the club, carefully shaping the squad to reflect his footballing philosophy.

Focus on consistency and ambition

Despite the progress made, Arteta is reluctant to compare his current team with previous versions. He has emphasised that circumstances change week by week and believes maintaining standards remains the most important challenge.

Speaking about his squad, Arteta said, as quoted by Arsenal Media, “I don’t know, I don’t really like comparing. I think every week the team is different because of the players available, so the position is different. So to maintain a lot of the great things the team and individuals are doing, consistency is going to be the key to that. We know the difficulty of every game, and we are approaching that with a lot of excitement, understanding where we are and with the huge desire that we have to achieve what we want to do in May.”

